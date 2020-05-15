iShares Pacific ex Japan Equity Index: May 2020 fund update

This research represented the views of the author at the time of publishing; however, it might not reflect their current views.

Kate Marshall | Thu 14 May 2020

Investments can go down as well as up so there is always a danger that you could get back less than you invest. Nothing here is personalised advice, if unsure you should seek advice.

BlackRock, a pioneer in index investing, has a great record of managing tracker funds

We view this fund as a good option to get access to a broad spread of companies in the Asia Pacific markets

It's one of the lowest-cost options for investing in these markets – this could help the fund track the index closely

How it fits in a portfolio

This fund invests in a broad spread of companies based across the Asia Pacific region. This includes developed Asia Pacific countries such as Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia, as well as less mature economies like Taiwan and Malaysia. Emerging economies are a higher-risk place to invest, so a long-term outlook is important. We think it's a convenient way to invest in Asian markets, and could be used to diversify a long-term, global investment portfolio.

Manager

Kieran Doyle is a Senior Portfolio Manager in BlackRock's Institutional Index Equity Team. He's been part of the team since 2004 and currently named as this fund's manager, though the entire team helps to run the fund. The wider team, which is made up of over 50 people, is well-resourced and experienced in index investing. BlackRock has a long history of running index tracker funds, and previously acquired the firm that set up the industry's first tracker fund in 1971.

Process

This fund aims to track the performance of the broader Asian stock market, as measured by the FTSE World Asia Pacific ex Japan Index. It's currently made up of around 600 companies, and is focused towards sectors such as financials, technology and industrial businesses.

This fund invests in every company in the FTSE World Asia Pacific ex Japan Index and in the same proportion. This is called full replication and, by investing in every company, it could help the fund track the performance of the index closely. The fund can also lend some of its investments to others in exchange for a fee. This helps to keep costs lower.

Culture

The iShares brand represents BlackRock's family of index tracking and exchange-traded funds. The group is a pioneer in index investing and has remained committed to building this part of the business. Over the years the company has continued to innovate and now offers a large number of index tracking strategies covering a wide range of geographies, sectors, and markets.

As one of the world's largest asset managers, and with lots of resource and knowledge under its belt, it aims to continue to drive further development in this part of the investment market. Being such a large player in the index tracking arena gives BlackRock unique access to the marketplace, which can help reduce trading costs.

Cost

The fund is available for an annual ongoing charge of 0.13%. We think this is excellent value for an Asia Pacific tracker option run by a provider we rate highly. Our platform charge of up to 0.45% per year also applies.

Performance

The fund has tracked the FTSE World Asia Pacific ex Japan Index well since launch in 2005. It's tracked the index closely over shorter periods, though over the long run it’s fallen behind the benchmark due to the costs involved. This is to be expected from an index tracker fund.

Given BlackRock's size, experience and expertise running index tracker funds, we expect the fund to continue to track the index well in future, though there are no guarantees how it will perform. All investments fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

A glance at the five-year performance table below shows in some years the fund has tracked the index closer than others. On occasion it has even ended up slightly ahead of the index due to the strategies used by the team, although this won't necessarily happen in future and isn’t an aim of the fund.

Annual percentage growth Apr 15 -

Apr 16 Apr 16 -

Apr 17 Apr 17 -

Apr 18 Apr 18 -

Apr 19 Apr 19 -

Apr 20 iShares Pacific ex Japan Equity Index -7.7% 35.1% 9.7% 2.1% -6.9% FTSE World Asia Pacific ex Japan -8.0% 35.7% 9.6% 2.5% -7.2%

Past performance is not a guide to the future. Source: Lipper IM to 30/04/2020.

More on iShares Pacific ex Japan Equity Index, including charges

iShares Pacific ex Japan Equity Index Key Investor Information