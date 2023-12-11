Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Kate Marshall

Lead Investment Analyst

Kate leads a team of Investment Analysts and is a member of the Senior Research Team. She provides oversight and challenge to fund selection across all sectors on the Wealth Shortlist, and votes on all proposals. She's also involved in compiling investment portfolios for HL's advisory team, and writes expert analysis on the Asian and emerging markets fund sector.

Covers

Fund researchFund sector reviewsFund investment ideas

Latest content from Kate

CV

Lead Investment Analyst

Hargreaves Lansdown

Nov 2021 - Present

Senior Investment Analyst

Hargreaves Lansdown

Jul 2017 - Nov 2021 • 4 yrs 5 mos

Investment Analyst

Hargreaves Lansdown

Aug 2011 - Jul 2017 • 6 yrs