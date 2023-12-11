Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Kate Marshall
Lead Investment Analyst
Kate leads a team of Investment Analysts and is a member of the Senior Research Team. She provides oversight and challenge to fund selection across all sectors on the Wealth Shortlist, and votes on all proposals. She's also involved in compiling investment portfolios for HL's advisory team, and writes expert analysis on the Asian and emerging markets fund sector.
Latest content from Kate
February 2024
January 2024
December 2023
February 2023
September 2022
July 2022
May 2022
September 2021
Schroder Asian Alpha Plus: September 2021 fund update
29th September 2021
Schroder Small Cap Discovery: September 2021 fund update
27th September 2021
Stewart Investors Asia Pacific Leaders Sustainability: September 2021 fund update
20th September 2021
Aviva UK Listed Equity Income: September 2021 fund update
17th September 2021
Jupiter India: September 2021 fund update
13th September 2021
May 2021
March 2021
CV
Lead Investment Analyst
Hargreaves Lansdown
Nov 2021 - Present
Senior Investment Analyst
Hargreaves Lansdown
Jul 2017 - Nov 2021 • 4 yrs 5 mos
Investment Analyst
Hargreaves Lansdown
Aug 2011 - Jul 2017 • 6 yrs