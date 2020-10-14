Coronavirus - we're here to help
Threadneedle UK Property - management change

Kate Marshall | Sat 10 February 2018

Investments can go down as well as up so there is always a danger that you could get back less than you invest. Nothing here is personalised advice, if unsure you should seek advice.

Don Jordison will step down as co-manager of the Threadneedle UK Property Fund and Head of Colombia Threadneedle’s Property team on 1 May 2018. At this point he will also retire from the group.

Existing co-manager Gerry Frewin will become lead manager of the fund. He has worked with Don Jordison on the fund for seven years and was appointed co-manager in 2015. He also gained several years’ experience in the property industry prior to joining Threadneedle in 2010.

We do not believe existing investors need to take any action providing the fund still meets their objectives. The manager will continue to use the same investment process, which has been in place for many years. He’ll also have the support of the remaining Property team, which is made up of a number of established and experienced property investors.

This fund does not currently feature on the Wealth 150 list of our favourite funds. Our latest views on the property sector can be viewed here.

Please read the Key Features/ Key Investor Information Document in addition to the information above.

Important information - Please remember the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. This article is provided to help you make your own investment decisions, it is not advice. If you are unsure of the suitability of an investment for your circumstances please seek advice.


