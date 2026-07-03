Legal & General UK Mid Cap Index: July 2026 fund update

Legal & General is one of the UK’s leading providers of index funds

We think this fund is an excellent option for accessing a range of medium-sized UK companies

It’s a simple, low-cost way to track the FTSE 250 excluding Investment Trusts

This fund features on our Wealth Shortlist of funds chosen by our analysts for their long-term performance potential

How it fits in a portfolio

The Legal & General UK Mid Cap Index fund invests in a range of medium-sized UK companies. These businesses offer greater potential for growth than their larger counterparts but may experience more price volatility, which can add risk.

They also make more of their money domestically compared to the FTSE 100 Index, which is the UK’s largest 100 companies. By excluding investment trusts from the index, we think the fund offers investors a purer exposure to UK businesses than a broader FTSE 250 Index tracker.

An index tracker fund is one of the simplest ways to invest, and we think this fund could be a great, low-cost starting point for an investment portfolio aiming to deliver long-term growth. It could be a good addition to a global portfolio or could diversify a portfolio focused on larger companies or bonds.

Manager

Legal & General has run index tracker funds for over 30 years and is one of the largest providers of index funds in the UK. That means it’s got the resources and expertise to track indices as closely as possible, and the scale to keep charges to a minimum.

Each index fund at Legal & General has a primary and secondary manager, though in practice the team as a whole helps to manage each fund. Jason Forster is responsible for UK fund management and is the primary manager for this fund. He previously worked on the firm’s index fund management systems before becoming a fund manager in 2002. Konstantins Golovnovs is the secondary manager for this fund. He joined Legal & General’s graduate scheme in 2010 and worked his way up to become a fund manager.

Process

This fund tracks the performance of medium-sized UK companies as measured by the FTSE 250 ex Investment Trusts Index. It aims to invest in every company in the index and in the same proportion. This is known as full replication. However, for practical reasons and/or to reduce dealing costs, there are times where the smallest positions aren’t included.

The fund currently invests in 166 companies across a range of sectors. Key sectors include industrials, financials and consumer discretionary, which made up 22.7%, 20.6% and 17.6% of the fund respectively at the end of May 2026. This is determined by the underlying index the fund is tracking.

In any index tracker fund, factors like withholding taxes, dealing commissions and spreads, and the cost of running the fund all drag on performance. To reduce the tracking difference between the fund and the index, the team keep trading to a minimum which helps to reduce costs.

Legal & General cross trades shares internally across all its own funds when there’s an index rebalance. This provides a saving on Stamp Duty, which is a government tax that’s paid on the purchase of UK listed shares. Stamp Duty is one of the biggest contributors to the tracking difference between the fund and the index so trading efficiently like this helps to keep the fund’s performance close to the index.

The fund also participates in securities lending, where some of its investments are lent to other providers in exchange for a fee. This helps to offset some of the costs involved in running the fund but adds risk.

Culture

Legal & General has developed its index fund range over the last three decades. The company manages £550bn in tracker funds, allowing it to offer a wide range of index-tracking options.

It’s built a team of experienced index fund specialists and they’re innovative too. If an index doesn’t exist for a sector they’d like to track, they’ll often work with index providers to create a suitable index for them to track.

The team managing this fund work closely with various risk departments across the business. We believe this provides support and adds challenge where appropriate.

Employees are also encouraged to participate in Legal & General’s share save scheme which should encourage them to be more engaged with the growth of the company. In addition, a portion of fund managers’ bonuses are invested into the funds they manage. By doing this, their interests are further aligned with the investors in the fund.

ESG Integration

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) is predominantly an index investor, but we’re impressed with the extent to which they’ve woven Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) into their culture. Being a mostly index fund house hasn’t stopped them being innovative when it comes to ESG. In May 2019, the firm launched its ‘Future World’ range of funds, though this fund isn’t part of that range.

In 2019, LGIM established its Global Research and Engagement Platform, which brings together representatives from the investment and stewardship teams, in order to unify their engagement efforts. Engagement is conducted in line with the firm’s comprehensive engagement policy. A detailed description of the firm’s engagement and voting activity (including case studies) is available in its annual Active Ownership report. Quarterly Engagement reports are also available.

LGIM’s Stewardship team is responsible for exercising voting rights globally, both for LGIM’s active and index funds. Voting decisions are publicly available through a tool which allows a user to search for any company to find out how LGIM voted, and a detailed rationale is provided for votes against management and abstentions.

Legal & General UK Mid Cap Index is an index fund designed to track an index that doesn’t specifically integrate ESG analysis or exclude companies in certain industries, like tobacco or weapons.

Cost

The fund has an annual ongoing charge of 0.14%, but we've secured HL clients an ongoing saving of 0.06%. This means you pay a net ongoing charge of 0.08%. We believe this is good value when compared with other FTSE 250 tracker funds. Our platform charge of up to 0.35% per year also applies, except in the HL Junior ISA, where no platform fee applies.

Performance

Since launch in January 2017, this fund has tracked the FTSE 250 ex Investment Trusts Index well, returning 55.32%* versus 59.24% for the index. As you would expect from an index tracker fund, it’s fallen behind the benchmark over the long term because of the costs involved in running the fund. However, the techniques used by the managers have helped to keep performance close to the index. Remember past performance isn’t a guide to future returns.

The performance of medium-sized UK companies has lagged their larger counterparts over the past 12 months. Banks and mining companies performed strongly, and the FTSE 100 index has more exposure to these sectors. Higher interest rates have benefited banks as they increase the cost of borrowing, which boosts profits. The performance of miners has been driven by strong demand and higher prices for key commodities like copper and gold.

Inflation and higher interest rates tend to have a bigger impact on smaller companies compared to larger ones as the valuation of smaller companies is more reliant on expectations of future growth in earnings and cashflows.

Although inflation has fallen from the high levels seen during Covid, it remains above the UK’s 2% target. The Bank of England lowered interest rates during 2025 but hasn’t cut them in 2026. Ongoing conflict in the Middle East has pushed energy prices higher, raising concerns that inflation could increase again, which means that rates may not be cut as much as expected or could even rise.

Interest rates have therefore stayed higher, and for longer, than initially expected, which has been more challenging for small and medium sized companies.

Given Legal & General’s size, experience and expertise running index tracker funds, we expect the fund to continue to track the index closely in the future, though there are no guarantees.