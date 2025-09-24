UBS S&P 500 Index: September 2025 fund update

UBS has more than 40 years of indexing experience

This fund provides exposure to some of the largest companies in the US

It’s tracked the S&P 500 Index closely since launch

This fund does not feature on our Wealth Shortlist of funds chosen by our analysts for their long-term performance potential

How it fits in a portfolio

The UBS S&P 500 Index fund offers a low-cost solution for tracking the performance of the US stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 index. This index is widely regarded as the best measure of the performance of large US companies and features household names like Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.

An index tracker fund is one of the simplest ways to invest. This fund could be used to diversify a long-term global investment portfolio, including those focused on other regions such as the UK, Europe or emerging markets, or one focused on smaller companies.

Manager

UBS has been managing index funds for more than four decades and the index fund managers have over 15 years of industry experience on average. The team is led by Ian Ashment, who has been Head of Indexing since 2006 after joining the team 36 years ago.

Each equity index fund has a lead and back-up fund manager, although in practice it’s a team based approach. The lead manager of this fund is Kaushik Patel. Patel has worked at UBS for 19 years and has been part of the equity index team ever since he joined. Prior to that, he was an analyst at J.P. Morgan focused on active strategies.

The fund managers are supported by the Research & Analytics team who analyse index events. They continuously interact with the firm’s traders who are located all over the world. UBS believe that global equity trading is one of their key strengths.

Process

The fund aims to track its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index, by investing in all the companies in the index, and in the same proportion. This is known as full replication and helps the fund track the index closely.

Technology companies make up a large part of the fund and accounted for 34.0% as of the end of July 2025. The next biggest sectors are financials and consumer discretionary which make up 13.8% and 10.4% of the fund respectively.

In any index tracker fund, factors like taxes, dealing commissions and spreads, and the cost of running the fund all drag on performance. The team try to keep turnover, the frequency at which shares are bought and sold, as low as they can to minimise some of these costs. They also trade as efficiently as possible when there is an index change leveraging the expertise of their global trading teams.

They look to add value when there’s a corporate action, which is any event that materially impacts a company and its shareholders, such as a tender offer or merger. The team analyse each event and work out the best way to trade. This can help to reduce the tracking difference between the fund and the index.

The fund managers monitor the fund’s tracking error daily, which measures how tightly and consistently the fund is tracking its benchmark. They work closely with their risk team to ensure the fund’s tracking error remains low. UBS don’t lend any of the investments in their index funds like some other companies do.

Culture

UBS Asset Management, a division of UBS, benefits from the scale and strength of being part of a large global financial services group. Index-tracking investment solutions have been a core part of UBS Asset Management for over 40 years, and it’s become the largest index fund provider in Europe.

UBS Asset Management manages $989bn of index assets, which represents over 45% of its total assets. It offers a wide range of index strategies tracking a variety of indices and has strong relationships with major index providers like S&P.

As the index team has grown, there’s been opportunities for fund managers to get involved in different areas and broaden their work. Junior team members are encouraged to challenge processes and create a culture of continuous improvement.

ESG Integration

UBS believes that Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues and opportunities can affect investment performance, and by considering these factors they can deliver better informed investment decisions. Investment teams across UBS are supported to consider material issues by the Sustainable and Impact Investing team. Investment teams also have access to a proprietary ESG Risk Dashboard, which combines multiple ESG data sources to identify companies with the most material ESG risks. Leveraging these resources, analysts are required to include a forward-looking ESG assessment in their research. Controversial weapons and companies with significant revenues from thermal coal are excluded company wide.

The firm aims to reduce ESG risks where possible through stewardship. Voting is considered an important part of the firm’s fiduciary duty, and all votes are exercised where possible. Voting activity is publicised via a voting tool which allows company-by-company search functionality, and rationales are provided for votes against management recommendations and abstentions. Engagement is primarily led by the Sustainable Investing and Impact team. All proxy voting and engagement activities are overseen by the UBS Stewardship Committee.

The firm produces regular thought leadership articles which are available via its website, alongside informative videos and webinar recordings on various sustainability-related themes. The annual Stewardship Report also provides a summary of the firm’s voting activity, as well as engagement case studies.

UBS S&P 500 Index is a passive fund designed to track an index that doesn’t specifically integrate ESG analysis or exclude companies in certain industries, like tobacco or alcohol.

Cost

The fund has an ongoing annual charge of 0.09%. It’s not on the Wealth Shortlist as there are cheaper US tracker funds available that are run by teams that we rate highly.

Our platform charge of up to 0.45% per annum also applies, except in the HL Junior ISA where no platform fee applies.

Performance

Since launch in November 2014, the fund has tracked the S&P 500 Index closely, rising 333.38%*. As expected from an index tracker fund, it’s fallen slightly behind the benchmark because of the costs involved in running the fund. However, the tools used by the managers have helped keep performance tight to the index.

This strong performance is partially down to the inclusion of technology companies in the index whose share prices have seen a rally in recent years. But remember, past performance isn’t a guide to the future.

Over the past 12 months, the fund has gained 12.45% and the technology sector has contributed the most to overall returns. Artificial Intelligence (AI) remains a key theme and large US tech companies, like Nvidia and Microsoft, have been some of the biggest winners of AI.

The healthcare sector was the biggest detractor from performance, due to concerns about healthcare policy changes following the US election and the appointment of the new US Health Secretary.

Although the US stock market has remained in positive territory over the year, it’s been volatile and lagged most other major markets. This is due to concerns that Trump’s tariffs could cause inflation to rise again and slow growth in the US.