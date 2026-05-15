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Wealth Shortlist Update: CT European Select

We’ve taken the decision to remove the CT European Select fund from the Wealth Shortlist.
Columbia Threadneedle
Written by
Kate-Marshall
Kate Marshall
Lead Investment Analyst
Published May 15, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

We have been informed by CT (Colombia Threadneedle) that Fred Jeanmaire will step down as lead manager of the CT European Select fund and leave the business at the end of May to join another asset management firm.

Dan Ison, a senior member of CT’s European equities team, will replace Jeanmaire as the fund’s lead manager, alongside existing co-manager Paul Doyle and deputy manager Charlotte Burrows.

Our view

We are disappointed to hear about the upcoming change in management, especially so soon after a previous change in January. Since then, our conviction has been with Jeanmaire as lead manager and, while changes should be expected from time to time, we prefer to see a lower level of turnover and more consistency and continuity in a fund’s management team.

Ison is an experienced investor with 30 years’ experience investing in European companies, mainly for institutional investors. While this provides him with valuable fund management experience, it hasn’t been directly for retail clients. We expect the fund to continue to be managed using a similar investment philosophy and approach, but naturally all fund managers will have some difference in views, and we expect some changes to the fund over time.

Jeanmaire’s departure, and the fact two senior members of the team are leaving in close succession, means we have some concerns around retention and the level of stability within the team. For these reasons, we have decided to remove the fund from the Wealth Shortlist.

Although we're removing the fund from the Wealth Shortlist, this isn't a recommendation to make any changes to an investment portfolio. Investors should make sure any investments match their investment goals and attitude to risk and are held as part of a diversified portfolio. If you're not sure if an investment is suitable for your circumstances, please seek personal advice.

Annual percentage growth

30/04/2021 To 30/04/2022

30/04/2022 To 30/04/2023

30/04/2023 To 30/04/2024

30/04/2024 To 30/04/2025

30/04/2025 To 30/04/2026

CT European Select

-7.31

13.03

11.47

-0.57

5.78

IA Europe Excluding UK

-2.41

10.08

9.13

4.03

15.63

FTSE World Europe ex UK

-0.61

12.31

8.47

6.35

19.41

Past performance isn't a guide to future returns.
Source: Lipper IM to 30/04/2026.
Important information - Please remember the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. This article is provided to help you make your own investment decisions, it is not advice. If you are unsure of the suitability of an investment for your circumstances please seek advice. No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal.
Written by
Kate-Marshall
Kate Marshall
Lead Investment Analyst

Kate leads a team of Investment Analysts and is a member of the Senior Research Team. She provides oversight and challenge to fund selection across all sectors on the Wealth Shortlist, and votes on all proposals.

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Article history
Published: 15th May 2026