Wealth Shortlist Update: Royal London UK Smaller Companies

Royal London have advised us that Henry Lowson and Henry Burrell are no longer managing the fund and have left the business.
Richard Marwood, Head of UK Equities, has taken over the fund’s management.
In addition, a large part of this fund is currently owned internally, mostly by pension funds that Royal London manage. Royal London have confirmed it will sell these assets over the coming months. Once this process has been completed, the fund will either be closed, or the remaining investments will be merged into a different fund.
Our view
Our conviction in the fund was based on managers Lowson and Burrell’s continued involvement. With the additional news that the fund will either be closed or merged into a different fund in the relatively near future, we have removed the fund from the Wealth Shortlist.
Investors will be informed of further details once Royal London have confirmed their future intentions for the fund. It’s expected that monies will be returned to investors if the fund is closed. If it’s merged with another Royal London fund, it’s expected that the investment process and philosophy will be different to how Lowson and Burrell have managed the fund.
This is not personal advice. If you’re not sure what is right for you, please ask us about advice.
Annual percentage growth
Jan 21 - Jan 22
Jan 22 - Jan 23
Jan 23 - Jan 24
Jan 24 - Jan 25
Jan 25 - Jan 26
Royal London UK Smaller Companies
14.05%
-22.54%
2.36%
0.04%
4.72%
IA UK Smaller Companies
12.49%
-16.74%
-3.04%
5.58%
10.48%