Wealth Shortlist notifications

Wealth Shortlist Update: Royal London UK Smaller Companies

We’ve taken the decision to remove the Royal London UK Smaller Companies fund from the Wealth Shortlist.
Royal London Group
Written by
Hal Cook
Hal Cook
Senior Investment Analyst
Published Feb 12, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Royal London have advised us that Henry Lowson and Henry Burrell are no longer managing the fund and have left the business.

Richard Marwood, Head of UK Equities, has taken over the fund’s management.

In addition, a large part of this fund is currently owned internally, mostly by pension funds that Royal London manage. Royal London have confirmed it will sell these assets over the coming months. Once this process has been completed, the fund will either be closed, or the remaining investments will be merged into a different fund.

Our view

Our conviction in the fund was based on managers Lowson and Burrell’s continued involvement. With the additional news that the fund will either be closed or merged into a different fund in the relatively near future, we have removed the fund from the Wealth Shortlist.

Investors will be informed of further details once Royal London have confirmed their future intentions for the fund. It’s expected that monies will be returned to investors if the fund is closed. If it’s merged with another Royal London fund, it’s expected that the investment process and philosophy will be different to how Lowson and Burrell have managed the fund.

This is not personal advice. If you’re not sure what is right for you, please ask us about advice.

Annual percentage growth

Jan 21 - Jan 22

Jan 22 - Jan 23

Jan 23 - Jan 24

Jan 24 - Jan 25

Jan 25 - Jan 26

Royal London UK Smaller Companies

14.05%

-22.54%

2.36%

0.04%

4.72%

IA UK Smaller Companies

12.49%

-16.74%

-3.04%

5.58%

10.48%

Past performance isn't a guide to future returns.
Source: Lipper IM to 31/01/2026
Important information - Please remember the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. This article is provided to help you make your own investment decisions, it is not advice. If you are unsure of the suitability of an investment for your circumstances please seek advice. No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal.
Written by
Hal Cook
Hal Cook
Senior Investment Analyst

Hal is a part of our Fund Research team and is responsible for analysing funds and investment trusts in the Fixed Interest and Multi-Asset sectors.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 12th February 2026