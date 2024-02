Hal is a part of our Fund Research team and is responsible for analysing funds and investment trusts in the Fixed Interest and Multi-Asset sectors. He's also on our Senior Research team and provides oversight and challenge to fund selection across all sectors on the Wealth Shortlist, and votes on all proposals. Hal joined HL in August 2022 from a Wealth Management company where he was responsible for fund selection and monitoring for their Discretionary Managed Service, across multiple sectors.