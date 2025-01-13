Annuity rates in 2025 – what's next and how much could you earn?

After a rough ride in recent years annuities are enjoying something of a revival as higher interest rates saw incomes soar.

In fact, FCA retirement income market data shows sales were up 38.7% in 2023/24.

The most recent data from HL’s annuity search engine shows that a 65-year-old with a £100,000 pension could get an income of up to £7,235 per year from a single life level annuity with a five-year guarantee. This is an uplift on the £5,052 just three years ago.

However, as we enter 2025 the prospect of interest rate cuts loom and with this comes the prospect of falling annuity incomes. So, what impact will this have on people’s retirement planning?

Remember, annuity quotes are only guaranteed for a limited time and will vary depending on individual circumstances.

This article isn’t personal advice. The government’s Pension Wise service can help if you’re over 50 and need guidance. You can also get personalised financial advice if you need it.

What’s next for annuity rates in 2025?

The good news is that even though we expect the Bank of England to cut interest rates in 2025, it’s only expected to be gradual.

That means we don’t expect annuity incomes to fall as steeply as they rose as interest rates were hiked.

We also need to remember that the historically low annuity incomes we saw were based on extremely low interest rates – in 2021 they were just 0.1%. Given the current interest rate is 4.75%, there’s a long way to go before we hit anywhere near that level.

Of course, we can’t predict the future, and a market shock could prompt a series of rapid rate cuts, but for now it looks like annuity incomes are in for a soft landing.

Remember, you can’t normally access money in a pension until age 55 (rising to 57 in 2028).

So, what could it mean for you if you’re thinking of buying an annuity in 2025?

Interest in annuities should remain high as they’re still delivering good value.

For those worrying about whether they should annuitise now for fear of falling rates in future, it’s important to remember you’re under no obligation to annuitise all your pension at once.

You can annuitise in stages throughout your retirement – using an annuity search engine will make sure you get the best deal for you as different providers offer different rates.

This means you can annuitise to secure your essential needs and keep the remainder of your pot in income drawdown where it has the opportunity to grow – though this isn’t guaranteed.

And as you annuitise more, you have the potential to benefit from higher annuity rates as you get older.

You could also stand to get a higher income from an enhanced annuity if you have health conditions, so it’s well worth including as much information about your health as possible in your application.