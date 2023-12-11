Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Helen-Morrissey

Helen Morrissey

Head of Retirement Analysis

Helen's raises awareness of key retirement issues to help people build their resilience as they move towards their later life. The pension system can be complex and Helen highlights the main things people need to be aware of, such as how to boost their state pension and being aware of scams. With pension policy constantly changing she stays on top of any government announcements and looks at what they mean for people's retirement planning.

Covers

Personal finance

CV

Head of Retirement Analysis

Hargreaves Lansdown

Aug 2021 - Present

Pensions and Personal Finance Specialist

Royal London

May 2017 - Aug 2021 • 4 yrs 4 mos

Editor

Professional Pensions Magazine

Oct 2014 - May 2017 • 2 yrs 8 mos