Helen Morrissey
Head of Retirement Analysis
Helen's raises awareness of key retirement issues to help people build their resilience as they move towards their later life. The pension system can be complex and Helen highlights the main things people need to be aware of, such as how to boost their state pension and being aware of scams. With pension policy constantly changing she stays on top of any government announcements and looks at what they mean for people's retirement planning.
Latest content from Helen
February 2024
How to boost your partner’s pension with a potential £16,000 tax break
14th February 2024
Cost of retirement soars by £8,000 a year – 5 tips to boost your pension
14th February 2024
9 things we want to see in the 2024 Spring Budget
13th February 2024
What’s next for the State Pension and how to get the full amount
9th February 2024
January 2024
December 2023
November 2023
October 2023
September 2023
August 2023
May 2023
April 2023
March 2023
Pension lifetime allowance protections – what you need to know
30th March 2023
UK interest rates rise to 4.25% by Bank of England – what it means for annuities and mortgages
23rd March 2023
Lifetime and annual allowance spring budget changes what they mean for you
15th March 2023
Are you in one of these groups who lack the most retirement resilience?
1st March 2023
CV
Head of Retirement Analysis
Hargreaves Lansdown
Aug 2021 - Present
Pensions and Personal Finance Specialist
Royal London
May 2017 - Aug 2021 • 4 yrs 4 mos
Editor
Professional Pensions Magazine
Oct 2014 - May 2017 • 2 yrs 8 mos