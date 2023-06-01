3 artificial intelligence share ideas

We recently looked at the rise of AI and how it will shape our future. And in our latest podcast episode we spoke to futurist author Bernard Marr about what could be next for AI and the opportunities on offer.

With AI dominating the news cycle, here’s a closer look at three businesses in different sectors that could benefit from this evolving technology.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure an investment is right for you, seek advice. Investments and any income from them will rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Ratios shouldn’t be looked at on their own.

Investing in individual companies isn't right for everyone because if that company fails, you could lose your whole investment. If you can’t afford this, investing in a single company might not be right for you. You should make sure you understand the companies you're investing in and their specific risks. You should also make sure any shares you own are part of a diversified portfolio.

Darktrace

Darktrace is a relatively new entrant to the public markets and was born with AI at the core of its model. It harnesses these technologies to help businesses battle cybersecurity threats.

Having robust cyber security is no longer a nice to have, it’s become an essential service for most businesses. It’s already a $200bn market and we think demand is only likely to increase. Not surprisingly, management agrees. Full-year annual recurring revenue is expected to grow by around 30%. But tricky macroeconomic conditions mean there are some short-term headwinds to new customer additions.

The underlying product is a self-learning AI platform that can detect and respond to threats in real time. 99% of revenue is subscription based. So, unless something goes wrong, it’s a sticky revenue stream.

The end goal is to have customers take on multiple products, and trends are moving in the right direction – just under half of its customers are paying for four or more products.

We like the industry, and the product is leveraging new technologies with plenty of scope for growth. This is a relatively young business, with a valuation that’s relying on growth. However, profits are likely to remain slim while the business scales. That adds risk.

SEE THE LATEST DARKTRACE SHARE PRICE AND HOW TO DEAL

Nvidia

It would be hard to exclude Nvidia, arguably the most high-profile benefactor of the recent AI craze. Shares have more than doubled in 2023 so far.

Of course, there's no guarantee that continues as past performance isn’t a guide to future returns.

Let’s look at why markets are excited.

Nvidia has long been a leading player in the chip business, traditionally making graphics cards used for gaming. But the AI revolution has revealed a new use, and it's much more lucrative. Amped-up versions of its chips are essential for powering AI and machine learning systems. ChatGPT is a popular example, which runs on Nvidia chips.

The beauty of demand for AI tasks is that these chips are 10 to 20 times more expensive than those sold for more traditional tasks like playing PC games. Giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta are all using Nvidia's latest chips to power their AI infrastructure.

The real driver of optimism is how much of a lead Nvidia has over rivals, some analysts expect it'll have a 90% share of this part of the market in 2024.

The elephant in the room is the valuation, which sits well ahead of its long-term average at 48 times forecast earnings. Nvidia looks well placed to benefit from the AI trend, but at this valuation, it it’s likely to be a bumpy ride.

SEE THE LATEST NVIDIA SHARE PRICE AND HOW TO DEAL

SIGN UP FOR UPDATES ON NVIDIA

RELX

In today's data-driven world, companies that provide essential data solutions hold a significant competitive advantage. RELX offers just that and is an essential partner to lots of industries, including finance, insurance, law, and academia.

AI, then, seems like a perfect fit for a business like this – and it is. For RELX, the use of this technology isn't particularly novel. It's been incorporated for some time. But tapping into the real benefits of AI, as it becomes more powerful, depends on the underlying data at its disposal. That's where RELX has a real advantage.

Huge proprietary data sets, built with public and internal sources, are extremely valuable. That's one of the reasons it can offer cutting-edge products. We see this as a driving force moving forward as AI and machine learning continue to evolve.

More broadly, earnings and cash flow quality are key attractions. Along with relatively stable revenue streams, with a high proportion generated by recurring subscription models.

These strengths haven't gone unnoticed though. The valuation is ahead of its longer-term average at 21 times forecast earnings and that adds extra pressure to keep delivering.

SEE THE LATEST RELX SHARE PRICE AND HOW TO DEAL

SIGN UP FOR UPDATES ON RELX

Want the latest share research and results updates direct to your inbox? Pick the shares you want to hear about

Unless otherwise stated, estimates, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates aren’t a reliable indicator of future performance. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL.

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Search Engine / Research Recommendation from a friend HL mention in the media Existing client Advert in the press Advert on another website Mobile application HL mention on another website Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.