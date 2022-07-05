We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us

In this section

Shares

Register for share research & results updates

Step 1. Select companies

Please select some companies.

Results for:

You are registering for email updates on


    Step 2. Enter your details

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Our share research and result updates emails are part of our general marketing. By filling out this form you are signing up for both share research and result updates emails and other marketing we believe might be of interest to you. We explain how we use your data in our privacy policy. If you would like to amend your marketing preferences or unsubscribe you can do so once logged into your account on your account settings, by clicking 'unsubscribe' on our emails or by calling our helpdesk on 0117 900 9000.

    All the latest share updates, straight to your inbox

    Sign up to get our latest share research and results updates direct to your inbox.

    You can choose the shares which interest you most. Or you can get all our updates. The choice is yours.

    • Latest news
    • Cutting edge research
    • Expert insight

    Our share research and results updates are not personal advice. Over time, shares and any income they pay will rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest. If you're not sure if an investment is right for you, please speak to a financial adviser.

    More of our expert research and articles

    Sainsbury - sales lower, guidance unchanged

    Sainsbury - sales lower, guidance unchanged

    Research - 5 Jul

    Next week on the stock market

    Next week on the stock market

    Insight - 1 Jul

    2 share ideas that could benefit from a falling pound

    2 share ideas that could benefit from a falling pound

    Insight - 30 Jun

    Profits in the payments world – 2 share ideas which could prosper

    Profits in the payments world – 2 share ideas which could prosper

    Insight - 30 Jun

    Carnival - revenue coming back, challenges remain

    Carnival - revenue coming back, challenges remain

    Research - 28 Jun

    Petrofac - trading in line with expectations

    Petrofac - trading in line with expectations

    Research - 28 Jun

    Polar Capital - profits lower but dividend rises

    Polar Capital - profits lower but dividend rises

    Research - 27 Jun

    2 share ideas to survive stagflation

    2 share ideas to survive stagflation

    Insight - 24 Jun

    Next week on the stock market

    Next week on the stock market

    Insight - 24 Jun

    Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust: June 2022 update

    Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust: June 2022 update

    Insight - 24 Jun

    Investing for beginners – choosing your first investment

    Investing for beginners – choosing your first investment

    Insight - 23 Jun

    Berkeley - higher sales continue to offset inflation

    Berkeley - higher sales continue to offset inflation

    Research - 22 Jun

    How to use HL's share research

    How to use HL's share research

    Insight - 22 Jun

    3 share ideas to thrive in the changing world of media

    3 share ideas to thrive in the changing world of media

    Insight - 22 Jun

    DS Smith - price and volume increases drive growth

    DS Smith - price and volume increases drive growth

    Research - 21 Jun

    Ocado - raises 578 million pounds from investors

    Ocado - raises 578 million pounds from investors

    Research - 21 Jun

    easyJet - flight cancellations lead to capacity downgrade

    easyJet - flight cancellations lead to capacity downgrade

    Research - 20 Jun

    Troy Income & Growth Trust: June 2022 update

    Troy Income & Growth Trust: June 2022 update

    Insight - 20 Jun

    EMIS - agrees to be bought for 49% premium

    EMIS - agrees to be bought for 49% premium

    Research - 20 Jun

    Associated British Foods - trading as expected

    Associated British Foods - trading as expected

    Research - 20 Jun

    Next week on the stock market

    Next week on the stock market

    Insight - 17 Jun

    Future - acquisition completed, on track for full year guidance

    Future - acquisition completed, on track for full year guidance

    Research - 17 Jun

    Glencore - volatile energy markets provide a boost

    Glencore - volatile energy markets provide a boost

    Research - 17 Jun

    Tesco - inflation starting to hit consumers

    Tesco - inflation starting to hit consumers

    Research - 17 Jun

    Smithson Investment Trust: June 2022 Update

    Smithson Investment Trust: June 2022 Update

    Insight - 16 Jun

    3 shares that could thrive in a recession

    3 shares that could thrive in a recession

    Insight - 16 Jun

    Share spinoffs – what are they and how to spot the good from the bad

    Share spinoffs – what are they and how to spot the good from the bad

    Insight - 16 Jun

    Halfords - strong two-year growth, but challenges ahead

    Halfords - strong two-year growth, but challenges ahead

    Research - 16 Jun

    boohoo - sales down as expected, guidance unchanged

    boohoo - sales down as expected, guidance unchanged

    Research - 16 Jun

    ASOS - customer returns weigh

    ASOS - customer returns weigh

    Research - 16 Jun

    FAANGs vs. the ‘Nifty Fifty’ – is the golden era coming to an end?

    FAANGs vs. the ‘Nifty Fifty’ – is the golden era coming to an end?

    Insight - 16 Jun

    Whitbread - strong Q1, positive outlook

    Whitbread - strong Q1, positive outlook

    Research - 15 Jun

    Ashtead - strategy execution drives growth

    Ashtead - strategy execution drives growth

    Research - 14 Jun

    Entain - Acquiring BetCity

    Entain - Acquiring BetCity

    Research - 14 Jun

    3 retail shares to help weather inflation

    3 retail shares to help weather inflation

    Insight - 10 Jun

    Next week on the stock market

    Next week on the stock market

    Insight - 10 Jun

    2 share ideas to pull through the tech sell off

    2 share ideas to pull through the tech sell off

    Insight - 10 Jun

    Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust: June 2022 update

    Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust: June 2022 update

    Insight - 10 Jun

    British American Tobacco - on track to meet full year guidance

    British American Tobacco - on track to meet full year guidance

    Research - 9 Jun

    Edinburgh Investment Trust: June 2022 update

    Edinburgh Investment Trust: June 2022 update

    Insight - 8 Jun