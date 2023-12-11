Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Matt Britzman
Equity Analyst
Matt is an Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors.
Latest content from Matt
February 2024
Barclays – optimistic new guidance
20th February 2024
BHP – no major surprises from half year results
20th February 2024
NatWest - Q4 net interest margin better than expected
16th February 2024
RELX - growth on all fronts
15th February 2024
Barrick - higher gold prices drive top line growth
14th February 2024
FTSE 100’s biggest banks – what’s next and is the tide turning?
14th February 2024
Tritax Big Box REIT – potential offer to buy UKCM
12th February 2024
Next week on the stock market
9th February 2024
DS Smith - potential deal with rival Mondi
9th February 2024
Unilever - volume growth returns, buyback announced
8th February 2024
Barratt - completions slow and Redrow merger announced
7th February 2024
BP - better than expected despite a drop in profits
6th February 2024
Vodafone - pockets of optimism but lots to do
5th February 2024
Caterpillar - improved cash flow guidance for 2024
5th February 2024
Is it time to take another look at the mining sector? – 3 share ideas
1st February 2024
January 2024
Verizon - 2024 guidance better than expected
23rd January 2024
IDS - recovery at Royal Mail is underway
18th January 2024
Experian - strong Q3 despite tight lending conditions
17th January 2024
Burberry - profit downgrade on lower demand
12th January 2024
Next week on the stock market: Experian, Currys, Ocado
12th January 2024
Greggs - sales ahead of market expectations
10th January 2024
Next week on the stock market
9th January 2024
Is there value for investors in the telecom sector?
5th January 2024
December 2023
November 2023
Pets at Home - relaunch underway, guidance remains
28th November 2023
China – can the mining sector offer opportunities for share investors
24th November 2023
Tate & Lyle - margin expansion helps offset volume weakness
9th November 2023
UK banks results roundup – are they undervalued?
9th November 2023
Direct Line - price hikes continue
7th November 2023
Prudential - Hong-Kong recovery drives growth
6th November 2023
Entain - punter-friendly sports results hurt the bottom line
3rd November 2023
BT - profits tick higher as price hikes kick in
2nd November 2023
Barrick - higher prices drive profit beat
2nd November 2023
Next - improved sales nudges up full-year guidance
1st November 2023
October 2023
Vodafone - confirms sale of its Spanish business
31st October 2023
Caterpillar - earnings pop, but order backlog dips
31st October 2023
HSBC - profit jumps, fresh buyback
30th October 2023
NatWest - misses expectations and weaker guidance
27th October 2023
Standard Chartered - impaired China asset leads to dip in profit
26th October 2023
Unilever - price hikes slow, trading in line with expectations
26th October 2023
Is a structural hedge the UK banks’ secret weapon?
26th October 2023
Lloyds - net interest margin guidance remains intact
25th October 2023
Reckitt - volumes worse than expected, new buyback
25th October 2023
Primary Health Properties - rent reviews drive income higher
24th October 2023
Barclays - beats expectations, but deposit pressure ramps up
24th October 2023
The UK’s biggest car insurers – 3 share ideas with potential
12th October 2023
Greggs - double-digit sales growth in Q3
3rd October 2023
September 2023
IPOs and M&As – what could be next and why should you take notice?
28th September 2023
Shares sector review – financial services
25th September 2023
Entain - online revenue weaker than expected
25th September 2023
Halma - guidance remains, question marks over deal pipeline
21st September 2023
M&G - back in the bulk annuity market
20th September 2023
Next week on the stock market
15th September 2023
Direct Line - outlook improving as price hikes set to kick in
7th September 2023
UK insurance companies’ half-year results – what to look out for
6th September 2023
Ashtead - North America drives double-digit growth
5th September 2023
Primary Health Properties - new CEO announced
5th September 2023
3 share ideas for younger investors
1st September 2023
August 2023
US second quarter earnings roundup – what’s the data showing us?
30th August 2023
Prudential - reopened Hong Kong/China border drives growth
30th August 2023
Bunzl - costs ease, profit guidance raised
29th August 2023
Next week on the stock market
25th August 2023
BHP - lower commodity prices bring profits down
22nd August 2023
Next week on the stock market
18th August 2023
Aviva - confident on outlook, expects to beat medium-term targets
16th August 2023
Legal & General - operating profit beats expectations
15th August 2023
Next week on the stock market
11th August 2023
UK bank stocks summary – what you need to know
11th August 2023
Entain - limited organic growth, provision set aside for bribery
10th August 2023
Disney - mixed bag as streaming subscribers disappoint
10th August 2023
Persimmon - H1 in line with expectations, no change to guidance
10th August 2023
Glencore - profits lower than expected, but further distributions
8th August 2023
Barrick Gold - costs weigh on earnings
8th August 2023
Tritax Big Box – earnings driven by rent rises and lower costs
4th August 2023
3 share ideas that could be helped by higher interest rates
3rd August 2023
Greggs - double-digit sales growth, inflation expected to ease
1st August 2023
HSBC - outlook lifted as higher rates boost income
1st August 2023
Caterpillar - revenue and earnings beat expectations
1st August 2023
July 2023
BT - new CEO announced
31st July 2023
Next week on the stock market
28th July 2023
NatWest - interest margin guidance pulled down, buyback announced
28th July 2023
Standard Chartered - guidance raised, buyback announced
28th July 2023
Barclays - rates provide a boost, benefits look to have peaked
27th July 2023
BT - price rises give performance a boost
27th July 2023
Anglo American - profits lower as prices fall
27th July 2023
RELX - dividend raised, growth expected to continue
27th July 2023
Rio Tinto - dividend cut as lower prices pull profits down
26th July 2023
Primary Health Properties - rent reviews drive growth
26th July 2023
Lloyds - higher rates give performance a boost
26th July 2023
NatWest - CEO steps down
26th July 2023
Unilever - volumes hold firm in the face of continued price hikes
25th July 2023
Verizon - mixed results as wireless subscribers unexpectedly rise
25th July 2023
Vodafone - price hikes kick in, guidance unchanged
24th July 2023
Next week on the stock market
21st July 2023
IDS - revenue a touch higher, new CEO announced
20th July 2023
UK banks stress test – which banks performed best?
20th July 2023
CV
Equity Analyst
Hargreaves Lansdown
Oct 2021 - Present
Investment Helpdesk Team Leader
Hargreaves Lansdown
Nov 2015 – Oct 2021
