3 income share ideas for 2023
Looking for income? We take a closer look at three share ideas for 2023.
8 February 2023
All information is correct as at 31 December 2022 unless otherwise stated.
The S&P UK High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index tracks shares that have followed a managed-dividend policy of increasing or stable dividends for at least seven consecutive years.
Here are ten of its largest members.
|S&P UK High Yield Dividend Aristocrats ten largest shares (in alphabetical order)
|Average annual dividend growth over the last five years
|Forward dividend yield
|Ashtead Group
|18.7%
|1.5%
|BAE Systems
|3.3%
|3.3%
|British American Tobacco
|4.9%
|7.6%
|Bunzl
|6.3%
|2.4%
|Diageo
|4.1%
|2.5%
|Legal & General
|10.7%
|8.1%
|London Stock Exchange
|17.1%
|1.6%
|National Grid
|1.1%
|5.7%
|Relx
|6.7%
|2.5%
|Unilever
|6.3%
|3.8%
Three of these dividend aristocrats stand out to us – we think dividend growth could be sustainable over 2023 and beyond.
Defence giant BAE Systems has exceptional revenue visibility, with an order backlog of over £52bn. Recently improved cashflow generation underpins the prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.
The current geo-political backdrop looks likely to keep global defence budgets elevated. But government spending in this area can be fickle, a risk to be mindful of.
British American Tobacco (BATS) is the world’s second largest tobacco company. While tobacco volumes are falling, full year sales are expected to top £28bn, with annual growth of just over 9%. Margins have been consistently high, as has cash conversion, which supports the 7.6% yield. Next generation products, like e-vapour and heated tobacco, are the main drivers of future growth. BATS is targeting profitability from these products by 2025. But there are questions as to whether they can offset declines in traditional tobacco.
Investing in defence and tobacco companies can be controversial, with some institutional investors shunning them altogether. This can limit the upside potential in both BAE Systems and BATS.
Bunzl sources, consolidates, and delivers a range of essential products to businesses, which gives it some defensive qualities.
Its prospective yield is the lowest of the three stocks profiled here, at 2.4%. But, on average, the dividend has been growing 10% a year since 1992.
The outlook remains positive, with the group enjoying good organic revenue growth and a positive contribution from recent acquisitions. However, a worse than expected economic contraction could dent performance.
What did you think of this article?
