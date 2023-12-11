Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Derren Nathan

Derren Nathan

Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Derren enjoys exploring the complex pharmaceutical sector and presenting share ideas for retail investors. He focuses on identifying exceptional companies poised for long-term success through outstanding customer propositions, translating into potential market-beating growth or sustainable dividends.

Covers

Share research and insight

Latest content from Derren

November 2023

Mitchells & Butlers - sales growth continued as margins struggled
30th November 2023
Investing in healthcare – where are the opportunities?
30th November 2023
easyJet - profits boom and dividend confirmed
28th November 2023
Autumn statement top stock market takeaways
28th November 2023
Compass Group - solid growth but the bottom line misses forecasts
20th November 2023
Polar Capital Holdings - dividend held firm as outflows continue
20th November 2023
Profits in payments – 3 share ideas which could prosper
17th November 2023
IDS - full year guidance reined back as Royal Mail losses widen
16th November 2023
Halma - resilient first half growth despite Chinese headwinds
16th November 2023
Experian - on track for full year targets after solid first half
15th November 2023
Imperial Brands - steady profit growth expected to continue
14th November 2023
AstraZeneca - 2023 guidance upgraded after solid Q3
9th November 2023
Currys - sale agreed for Greek electronics retailer Kotsovolos
3rd November 2023
Shell - new $3.5bn buyback following solid 3rd quarter
2nd November 2023
Novo Nordisk - strong GLP-1 sales underpin 2023 outlook
2nd November 2023
Haleon - full year guidance in-tact despite wobble in volumes
2nd November 2023
GSK - full year guidance upped after strong Q3
1st November 2023

October 2023

BP - dividend upped despite profit miss
31st October 2023
Pfizer - non-COVID medicine growth overshadowed by losses
31st October 2023
Where are the investment opportunities in farming? – 3 share ideas
26th October 2023
Relx - solid Q3 sees full year outlook intact
19th October 2023
Whitbread - trading in line, further buyback
18th October 2023
ASML - full-year guidance intact, but order intake plummets
18th October 2023
Novo Nordisk - Ozempic volumes drive full-year upgrade
16th October 2023
Polar Capital - AuM stable despite continued outflows
12th October 2023
3 share ideas for investing in big pharma
12th October 2023
JD Wetherspoon - Strong growth in full year profit and cash flow
6th October 2023
Investing in big pharma – where are the opportunities?
6th October 2023
Imperial Brands - Full-year in line, new 1.1bn buyback announced
5th October 2023

July 2023

Chevron - lower oil prices drive down Q2 profits
28th July 2023
AstraZeneca - first-half sales up despite COVID-19 shortfall
28th July 2023
McDonald's - Q2 better than forecast with growth in all segments
27th July 2023
Value investing - 3 US share ideas for value investors
27th July 2023
Visa - Earnings beat forecasts despite step down in US growth
26th July 2023
British American Tobacco - 2023 targets unchanged
26th July 2023
GSK - strong Q2 prompts full-year upgrade
26th July 2023
Compass Group - on track to serve up full-year targets
25th July 2023
SSE - guidance in-tact despite windless start to year
20th July 2023
3 share ideas that could ride out inflation
19th July 2023
ASML - Full year guidance improves
19th July 2023
JD Wetherspoon - trading in-line, more growth expected next year
12th July 2023

May 2023

NVIDIA - Q1 results, numbers and outlook ahead of expectations
25th May 2023
Mitchells & Butlers - first half margins fall, sales resilient
17th May 2023
Imperial Brands - full year guidance in-tact as volumes fall
16th May 2023
British American Tobacco - Tadeu Marroco replaces CEO Jack Bowles
15th May 2023
Shares sector review – energy
15th May 2023
JD Wetherspoon - on track for record sales
10th May 2023
PayPal - Q1 revenues up 10%, margin outlook trimmed
10th May 2023
Novo Nordisk - GLP-1 medicines drive sales and profit growth
4th May 2023
Shell - $4bn buyback announced after Q1 earnings beat
4th May 2023
Haleon - price rises drive first quarter growth
3rd May 2023
Pfizer - guidance intact as COVID sales drive 29% revenue fall
2nd May 2023
BP - underlying profits squeezed but buybacks continue
2nd May 2023

Social handles

@nathan_derren

CV

Head of Equity Research

Hargreaves Lansdown

July 2022 - Present

Head of Research

Hybridian LLP

July 2018 - July 2022 • 4 yrs 1 mo

Investment research

Hybridian LLP

Apr 2014 - July 2022 • 8 yrs 4 mos

In the press

Press articles quoting or featuring our experts and spokespeople. Hargreaves Lansdown is not responsible for these articles’ content and accuracy and may not share the views of the author or publication listed below.

dailymail.co.uk
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's plan to sell off NatWest shares 'could cost taxpayers £28bn'
morningstar.com
Traders boost bets on mid-2024 rate cut by Bank of England as U.K. jobs market cools
thisismoney.co.uk
Analysts eye more M&A for Britain's hospitality sector