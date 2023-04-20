3 share ideas that could benefit from Millennial spending habits

Adults and young adults have changed the way they spend compared to the last generation. Things like wellness are now more important than ever. For investors, this presents opportunities.

Here are three share ideas that could benefit.

Apple

Apple’s hardware sales are still very much its bread and butter. But looking at the stock through the lens of young people and trends that are important to them, there are some extras to think about.

People are spending less on going out and spending more on entertaining at home, including on streaming. This will likely continue over time and that makes Apple TV something to watch closely. It’s not the biggest in the streaming space and that means it has more room to grow, so long as the content slate is enticing enough.

The other trend that lends itself to younger adults is again the idea of wellness and wellbeing. The Apple watch is a well-positioned product to capture this market and is becoming more important. The Wearables, Home and Accessories division, which includes the Apple watch, made up $13.5bn of Apple’s $117bn net sales in the first quarter.

Like with a lot of the big tech names, Apple’s had a strong start to 2023 in terms of its valuation. However, there are a growing number of voices warning that the second half of the year could be challenging for markets. Investors should keep that in mind when looking at stocks trading at a premium.

Remember, before you can trade US shares, you need to complete and return a W-8BEN form.

Diageo

Another theme to dig into is the increasing trend for mindful drinking, which essentially means more people cutting back on alcohol.

Drinks giant Diageo is still very much reliant on the traditional alcohol market. But its well-known brands are also in prime position to capitalise on the trend for alcohol-free versions of favourites.

One that springs to mind is the relatively new Guinness zero. Guinness is one of the most successful drinks brands ever created and we have high hopes for the non-boozy version. There’s also an alcohol-free Gordon’s gin, and a host of others.

There are smaller brands offering boozeless drinks, but it can be a lot easier to take market share of this industry when customers already recognise and trust your brand as quality.

Diageo is a high-calibre company, and not just because of this specific growth avenue. But it’s not all clear skies ahead. After 10 years, Diageo's Chief Executive, Sir Ivan Menezes is stepping down from the board.

We think succession planning is being handled well. However, a changing of the guard at the top always adds a layer of strategy and execution risk in the short term.

L’Oréal

Beauty and wellbeing is an increasingly important trend for adults and young adults today. With that in mind, it’s worth looking at L’Oréal, which is the world leader in beauty and has annual revenue approaching EUR40bn.

L’Oréal is making moves into the more luxury end of the wellbeing market. The group recently completed a $2.5bn acquisition of Aesop, the Australian skincare specialist. This end of the market has real growth potential and is arguably more insulated from the ups and downs in the economy. It’s very much tapped into the self-care, ‘treat yourself’, category.

Aesop also has a handle on male grooming and skin care. This is a growing market, with potential for L’Oréal. But this will likely only be a small part of the overall stock story.

The business has a longstanding history of targeted acquisitions. It’s built up a high-quality portfolio across consumer products like Garnier and Maybelline, luxury titles including Urban Decay, and professional products and skincare which includes La Roche-Posay and CeraVe.

There’s a lot to like about L’Oréal, but the wider beauty industry is going through a lot of change with challenger brands. That means the group, and other beauty and consumer giants, will need to peddle hard to keep their edge in the years ahead.

