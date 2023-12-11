Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Sophie Lund-Yates

Sophie Lund-Yates

Lead Equity Analyst

Sophie is a lead on our Equity Research team, providing research and regular articles on a selection of individual companies and wider sectors. Sophie's specialities are Retail, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Aerospace & Defence as well as a few of the big tech names including Facebook and Apple.

Covers

Share research and insight

Latest content from Sophie

January 2024

Microsoft - cloud beat expectations but costs to rise
31st January 2024
Alphabet - misses advertising expectations
31st January 2024
Pets at Home - profits downgraded
30th January 2024
WPP - updated guidance and AI push
30th January 2024
Tesla - weaker outlook amid consumer challenges
25th January 2024
CVS Group - trading in-line with expectations
25th January 2024
Netflix - better than expected results
24th January 2024
easyJet - summer bookings increase
24th January 2024
Pearson - sales up 5% and cost savings delivered on time
17th January 2024
Ocado - volumes help lift fourth quarter retail revenue
16th January 2024
Next week on the stock market: Experian, Currys, Ocado
12th January 2024
Cybersecurity – why it matters and 2 share ideas
11th January 2024
Tesco - record Christmas sees guidance upgraded
11th January 2024
J Sainsbury - strong Christmas but general merchandise lags
10th January 2024
Next week on the stock market
9th January 2024

October 2023

Pearson - profit guidance upgraded
30th October 2023
IAG - profits rebound amid leisure demand
27th October 2023
Amazon - margins improve on cloud and retail strength
27th October 2023
WPP - growth downgraded
26th October 2023
Meta - better than expected performance but uncertainty weighs
26th October 2023
Alphabet - cloud misses expectations
25th October 2023
Visa - card spending growth boosts quarterly profit
25th October 2023
Microsoft - better than expected cloud growth
25th October 2023
Bunzl - lower revenue guidance
24th October 2023
Stock market look ahead – what’s next for big tech?
20th October 2023
Netflix - 9m new subscribers amid account sharing crackdown
19th October 2023
Tesla - misses expectations
19th October 2023
Oil price spikes, takeovers, and corporate scandals – 3 oil majors in focus
19th October 2023
Volvo - sales up 9% but outlook unclear
18th October 2023
Next week on the stock market
6th October 2023
Tesco - full year expectations upgraded
4th October 2023

July 2023

Pearson - underlying sales up 6%, guidance confirmed
31st July 2023
IAG - record first half operating profit on demand rebound
28th July 2023
Meta - usership and revenue climb, offsetting higher legal costs
27th July 2023
ITV - ad declines continue
27th July 2023
Aston Martin Lagonda - better than expected first half
27th July 2023
LVMH - slowdown in US luxury market
26th July 2023
Microsoft - AI demand sees Microsoft beat expectations
26th July 2023
Alphabet - better than expected as cloud profits jump
26th July 2023
Tesla - price cuts dent profits
20th July 2023
easyJet - profits soar but outlook uncertain
20th July 2023
Netflix - account sharing crackdown sees boost in subscribers
20th July 2023
Volvo - margins on the rise
19th July 2023
Ocado - full year guidance unchanged
18th July 2023
Burberry - sales rise on China rebound
14th July 2023
Share sector review - media
13th July 2023
J Sainsbury - sales rise as volumes return to growth
4th July 2023

Social handles

@sophielundyates

CV

Lead Equity Analyst

Hargreaves Lansdown

2021 - present • 2 years

Investment Writer

Hargreaves Lansdown

Aug 2019 - Aug 2021 • 2 years

Trade Support

Hargreaves Lansdown

2017 - 2018 • 1 year

In the press

Press articles quoting or featuring our experts and spokespeople. Hargreaves Lansdown is not responsible for these articles’ content and accuracy and may not share the views of the author or publication listed below.

bloomberg.com
'Storm in a Teacup' Over SVB: Lund-Yates