Sophie Lund-Yates
Lead Equity Analyst
Sophie is a lead on our Equity Research team, providing research and regular articles on a selection of individual companies and wider sectors. Sophie's specialities are Retail, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Aerospace & Defence as well as a few of the big tech names including Facebook and Apple.
Latest content from Sophie
February 2024
Disney - push into gaming and savings on track
8th February 2024
Tech earnings roundup – did the ‘Magnificent Seven’ live up to the hype?
8th February 2024
J Sainsbury - new three year strategy, buyback announced
7th February 2024
Alibaba - buyback gets a $25bn boost, revenue misses expectations
7th February 2024
Investment themes for a low carbon future - plus 3 share ideas
6th February 2024
3 share ideas for lower inflation
2nd February 2024
Amazon - better-than-expected results
2nd February 2024
Meta - announces first-ever dividend
2nd February 2024
January 2024
Microsoft - cloud beat expectations but costs to rise
31st January 2024
Alphabet - misses advertising expectations
31st January 2024
Pets at Home - profits downgraded
30th January 2024
WPP - updated guidance and AI push
30th January 2024
Tesla - weaker outlook amid consumer challenges
25th January 2024
CVS Group - trading in-line with expectations
25th January 2024
Netflix - better than expected results
24th January 2024
easyJet - summer bookings increase
24th January 2024
Pearson - sales up 5% and cost savings delivered on time
17th January 2024
Ocado - volumes help lift fourth quarter retail revenue
16th January 2024
Next week on the stock market: Experian, Currys, Ocado
12th January 2024
Cybersecurity – why it matters and 2 share ideas
11th January 2024
Tesco - record Christmas sees guidance upgraded
11th January 2024
J Sainsbury - strong Christmas but general merchandise lags
10th January 2024
Next week on the stock market
9th January 2024
December 2023
November 2023
Looking for dividends? – 3 income-paying share ideas
16th November 2023
Alibaba - misses expectations
16th November 2023
Aviva - full-year guidance intact
16th November 2023
Burberry - slowdown in luxury demand pulls targets into question
16th November 2023
British Land - ERV to be at top end of expectations
13th November 2023
ITV - tough advertising market expected to continue
8th November 2023
Do you know who runs the companies you own?
3rd November 2023
Apple - better than expected but guidance disappoints
3rd November 2023
PayPal - revenue grows but margins remain under pressure
2nd November 2023
J Sainsbury - full year profit to be at top end of guidance
2nd November 2023
Aston Martin Lagonda - sales rise, production issue hits volumes
1st November 2023
October 2023
Pearson - profit guidance upgraded
30th October 2023
IAG - profits rebound amid leisure demand
27th October 2023
Amazon - margins improve on cloud and retail strength
27th October 2023
WPP - growth downgraded
26th October 2023
Meta - better than expected performance but uncertainty weighs
26th October 2023
Alphabet - cloud misses expectations
25th October 2023
Visa - card spending growth boosts quarterly profit
25th October 2023
Microsoft - better than expected cloud growth
25th October 2023
Bunzl - lower revenue guidance
24th October 2023
Stock market look ahead – what’s next for big tech?
20th October 2023
Netflix - 9m new subscribers amid account sharing crackdown
19th October 2023
Tesla - misses expectations
19th October 2023
Oil price spikes, takeovers, and corporate scandals – 3 oil majors in focus
19th October 2023
Volvo - sales up 9% but outlook unclear
18th October 2023
Next week on the stock market
6th October 2023
Tesco - full year expectations upgraded
4th October 2023
September 2023
CVS Group - profits rise, CMA investigation in focus
21st September 2023
3 share ideas for a hard economic landing
20th September 2023
Ocado - retail trading shows some positive signs
19th September 2023
TUI - summer trading holding up well
19th September 2023
Share sector review – technology
14th September 2023
Associated British Foods - better than expected trading
12th September 2023
CVS Group - shares drop amid CMA investigation
7th September 2023
Currys - full year guidance unchanged but challenges persist
7th September 2023
How to use HL's share research
6th September 2023
August 2023
Nvidia - shares rise on better-than-expected results
24th August 2023
Admiral - hefty price hikes boost performance
16th August 2023
PayPal - new CEO announced
15th August 2023
Amazon - beats expectations, cloud sales normalise
4th August 2023
Apple - iPhone sales fall 2%
4th August 2023
WPP - downgrades full-year expectations amid slower tech spend
4th August 2023
Pets at Home - guidance maintained
3rd August 2023
The rise of zombie companies – what are they and can they be stopped?
2nd August 2023
Different types of profit – an investor's guide
2nd August 2023
July 2023
Pearson - underlying sales up 6%, guidance confirmed
31st July 2023
IAG - record first half operating profit on demand rebound
28th July 2023
Meta - usership and revenue climb, offsetting higher legal costs
27th July 2023
ITV - ad declines continue
27th July 2023
Aston Martin Lagonda - better than expected first half
27th July 2023
LVMH - slowdown in US luxury market
26th July 2023
Microsoft - AI demand sees Microsoft beat expectations
26th July 2023
Alphabet - better than expected as cloud profits jump
26th July 2023
Tesla - price cuts dent profits
20th July 2023
easyJet - profits soar but outlook uncertain
20th July 2023
Netflix - account sharing crackdown sees boost in subscribers
20th July 2023
Volvo - margins on the rise
19th July 2023
Ocado - full year guidance unchanged
18th July 2023
Burberry - sales rise on China rebound
14th July 2023
Share sector review - media
13th July 2023
J Sainsbury - sales rise as volumes return to growth
4th July 2023
June 2023
Interest rates, inflation and recession in the US – what are the experts saying?
15th June 2023
What’s next for the US stock market?
8th June 2023
Analyst in America – 3 US share ideas
7th June 2023
UK vs US stock market – who comes out on top?
7th June 2023
Understanding the Japanese stock market – the Tokyo Stock Exchange restructure
2nd June 2023
May 2023
Pets at Home - record sales and profit better than expected
25th May 2023
Burberry - China sales rise in Q4
18th May 2023
easyJet - strong first half on demand rebound
18th May 2023
3 share ideas to benefit from 2023 summer spending
18th May 2023
Alibaba - announces plans to spin off Cloud business
18th May 2023
Next week on the stock market
12th May 2023
ITV - falling advertising revenue weighs on performance
11th May 2023
Disney - streaming loses 4m subscribers
11th May 2023
TUI - losses narrow as demand picks up
10th May 2023
Social handles
CV
Lead Equity Analyst
Hargreaves Lansdown
2021 - present • 2 years
Investment Writer
Hargreaves Lansdown
Aug 2019 - Aug 2021 • 2 years
Trade Support
Hargreaves Lansdown
2017 - 2018 • 1 year
In the press
Press articles quoting or featuring our experts and spokespeople. Hargreaves Lansdown is not responsible for these articles’ content and accuracy and may not share the views of the author or publication listed below.
bloomberg.com
'Storm in a Teacup' Over SVB: Lund-Yates