Autumn statement 2023 – will Lifetime ISAs change?

It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

Rumours are swirling that we’ll see big changes to the ISA regime in the upcoming autumn statement.

One of those rumours is that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will increase the value of a home that can be purchased using a Lifetime ISA (LISA) from its current £450,000 limit.

If this is true it could help a lot of first-time buyers, especially those in the south who might otherwise be struggling to find a home worth less than this. However, changes to the LISA could also help transform retirement prospects too.

This article isn’t personal advice. Pension, ISA, and tax rules can change, and any benefits depend on your circumstances. If you’re not sure what’s right for your circumstances, ask for financial advice.

What is a Lifetime ISA?

The LISA was first introduced to help young people save for their first home or for later life. You can add up to £4,000 a tax year (as part of your £20,000 ISA allowance) and get a 25% bonus from the government.

It’s a useful retirement vehicle for the self-employed who pay basic-rate tax and can complement a pension. The 25% bonus works in a similar way to basic-rate tax relief on a pension, and the income can be taken tax free from age 60. If you’re self-employed, find out if a pension or a LISA is better for you.

You can also access money in your LISA early if you need to, which can prove useful in times when income becomes more erratic. However, this does currently come with a 25% penalty if it’s not used for a first-time home or for later life. So, you could get back less than you put in. Be aware, savings outside a pension (like in a LISA) could affect your entitlement to means-tested state benefits.

Discover LISAs

How could LISAs be better?

There are downsides to a LISA. The obvious one is the potential 25% penalty. This not only eradicates the government bonus, but also any hard-earned gains.

You can also only open a LISA between 18-40, and once you hit 50, you can’t add any more money.

Given that so many self-employed people are aged over 40, there are many who could be helped by a LISA that are missing out.

We’re calling on the government to make key changes to LISAs in the autumn statement to try and break down these barriers. These include:

Reducing the penalty for early access from 25% to 20% – this means people would only lose the government bonus if they need to access their LISA early.

We also think people should be able to open and contribute to LISAs up until the age of 55.

What we want to see in the 2023 autumn statement

Our savings and resilience comparison tool shows that expanding access to households aged between 40-55 could affect up to 680,000 households with a self-employed worker who pays the basic rate of tax.

To add to that, the reduction of the penalty could benefit 540,000 households aged between 18 and 39 with a self-employed worker who pays the basic rate of tax.

The potential benefit of such reform is huge. We believe that if the government makes these changes, we could help a group of people, who’ve so far been underserved by pensions, build a more resilient retirement for themselves.

Jeremy Hunt’s 2023 autumn statement – is the ISA allowance going to increase?

Autumn statement 2023 – how to stay updated Want to stay in touch with the latest stories on the 2023 autumn statement? Visit our autumn statement page and sign up to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the key changes and what they mean for you. Visit our Autumn statement page

Autumn statement email updates Sign up to receive expert insight on all the key developments, direct to your inbox. Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Recommendation from a friend Search Engine / Research Advert in the press HL mention in the media HL mention on another website Existing client Mobile application Advert on another website Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

What did you think of this article? 5 star 4 star 3 star 2 star 1 star

Article image credit: Rob Pinney/Getty Images