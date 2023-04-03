China re-opening – an expert view on what’s next

China has been a volatile market to invest in. In recent years it’s been hit hard by the impacts of the country’s zero-COVID policy, slowing economic growth and the struggling property sector. These have all weakened Chinese company share prices.

Further lockdowns in 2022 and currency impact from the rising dollar also led to a further performance drag on China’s markets.

China’s economic growth, consumer spending and business activity could receive a boost from a smooth re-opening. Nevertheless, the lack of transparency in policy could result in its reversal if the re-opening triggers a health crisis due to insufficient vaccination coverage.

To add to that, the property sector’s challenges could further impede China’s long-term growth.

So, where next for China? – a view from the industry

Dr. Xiaolin Chen, Head of International at KraneShares recently provided some of her views on the outlook for China. KraneShares is an ETF provider focused on investment solutions for accessing different Chinese markets.

On politics

“In emerging markets, policy matters. The National People’s Congress commenced on 5 March and was very important to global investors as a reconfirmation of two Ps – People and Policy. With Li Qiang confirmed as the new premier, it’s realistic to expect clear directions of policy making for the next five years. And, detailed monetary and fiscal policy to be introduced”.

On earnings

“As the consumer comes back online in 2023, we believe growth may return, and that the equity cycle may transit to a growth phase where earnings are typically the primary driver of returns. Alibaba beat analysts’ expectations with financial results released on 23 February 2023. Alibaba’s CEO Daniel Zhang stated that consumer and business confidence is rising, echoing the announcement of the International Monetary Fund raising China’s GDP forecast from 0.8% to 5.2% based on COVID restrictions being lifted.

More fourth quarter earnings and first quarter guidance which will be released in the coming weeks could provide a further catalyst as China re-opens post zero-COVID. We believe earnings hold the key to delivering stock performance in the next 12 months and that platform companies are expected to continue to have good performance”.

On COVID-19

“Lastly, COVID-19 is finally behind us. Overall, economic growth should continue to improve from here, economists forecast, underpinning China’s 2023 GDP growth forecast.

The growth impulse should be heavily tilted toward the consumer economy. The consumption recovery is the core driver for China’s economic recovery at present. The 870 million people living in the city can and will lead the way.

According to The People’s Bank of China, Chinese households saved $2.6tn of bank deposits last year, the biggest pool of new savings in history, which is an 80% increase from the year before. The tech companies in China offer an entire ecosystem to benefit and capitalise on the consumer recovery in China”.

These views aren’t our own and we might not share them. This article also isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, ask for financial advice. Investments can rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

Thinking of investing in China?

Our Wealth Shortlist of funds, chosen by our analysts for their long-term performance potential, highlights some of the ways to invest in China. Emerging markets are often higher risk as they're at an earlier stage of development, so should form part of a diversified portfolio.

You can invest directly in China through an active fund (ones that try and beat the market) or as part of a broader portfolio through a passive fund (ones which try and track the market).

Explore our Wealth Shortlist funds

Fund Insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive our expert fund research and insights.

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... HL mention in the media Mobile application Advert on another website Existing client Advert in the press Search Engine / Research Recommendation from a friend HL mention on another website Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data. Our fund research is for investors who understand the risks of investing and that investing in funds isn't right for everyone. Investors should only invest if the fund's objectives are aligned with their own, and there's a specific need for the type of investment being made. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest, and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.