February 2024

Five funds to watch for 2024
Emma Wall
Emma Wall
Head of Investment Research & Analysis
Is it time to invest in China? – 2 fund ideas
Henry Ince
Henry Ince
Investment Analyst

January 2024

Mega-trends driving 2024 and beyond – an HL fund manager’s view
Steve Clayton
Steve Clayton
Head of Equity Research
What’s in store for tech in 2024?
Aidan Moyle
Aidan Moyle
Investment Analyst
Is the UK the land of income opportunity? – 2 fund ideas for dividends
Joseph Hill
Joseph Hill
Senior Investment Analyst
US Smaller companies opportunities and 2 fund ideas
Aidan Moyle
Aidan Moyle
Investment Analyst
Five investment trusts to watch for 2024
Emma Wall
Emma Wall
Head of Investment Research & Analysis
Five exchange traded funds (ETFs) to watch for 2024
Hal Cook
Hal Cook
Senior Investment Analyst
Five responsible funds to watch in 2024
Dominic Rowles
Dominic Rowles
Lead ESG Analyst

December 2023

Investing in the ‘Magnificent Seven’ – which shares are held in my fund and why
Steve Clayton
Steve Clayton
Head of Equity Research
COP28 – where are the opportunities for investors?
Tara Clee
Tara Clee
ESG Analyst
Is now the time to consider Japanese shares?
Kathleen Brooks
Kathleen Brooks
Founder of Minerva Analysis
HL Select turns 7 – what we’ve learned and what’s next
Steve Clayton
Steve Clayton
Head of Equity Research

November 2023

3 income fund ideas to put your cash to work
Emma Wall
Emma Wall
Head of Investment Research & Analysis
Investing in gold: 3 fund ideas to diversify a portfolio
Hal Cook
Hal Cook
Senior Investment Analyst

October 2023

The most popular Stocks and Shares ISA funds so far this tax year
Jason Roberts
Counting the cost of corporate scandals – what are they and how to avoid them
Dominic Rowles
Dominic Rowles
Lead ESG Analyst
3 funds for future proofing your portfolio
Tara Clee
Tara Clee
ESG Analyst

September 2023

Net zero government rollbacks - 3 fund ideas to make a difference
Tara Clee
Tara Clee
ESG Analyst
Understanding total return funds – what investors need to know
Hal Cook
Hal Cook
Senior Investment Analyst
