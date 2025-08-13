Are investors rotating away from the US stock market? – 2 fund ideas to benefit

In recent years, global stock markets have become increasingly concentrated – at a country, sector and individual stock level.

A handful of mega-cap US technology companies – dubbed the ‘Magnificent Seven’ – dominated returns, raising concerns around diversification.

But is concentration risk now falling?

What’s moved stock markets this year?

Trade tariffs, defence spending, and other geopolitical risks have played a key part in how markets performed in the first half of this year.

While global stock markets have been volatile, gains have been spread more widely and not isolated to the same handful of names that previously led the market.

These moves haven’t been enough to knock the tech giants off their top spot in global indices (or benchmarks) yet, and more recently they’ve performed well again. But it’s a stark reminder of the need for diversification in an investment portfolio.

At the end of June 2025, the US represented two-thirds of the MSCI AC World Index. This compares with almost 70% at the start of this year. It might not sound like a huge difference, but it’s a notable change.

It’s partly because US shares fell 2.82% in the first half of this year, while other markets have gained. Most noticeably, the European stock market has grown over 14.26% so far in 2025.

Areas including defence, banks and other industrials, including construction, have performed well.

The potential for more investment from Europe in areas like defence, following Trump’s calls for greater spending in this sector, and infrastructure has been viewed positively.

The UK’s also up an impressive 9.09% this year.

Annual percentage growth 31/07/2020 To 31/07/2021 31/07/2021 To 31/07/2022 31/07/2022 To 31/07/2023 31/07/2023 To 31/07/2024 31/07/2024 To 31/07/2025 MSCI USA 29.99 6.41 7.00 22.23 13.52 MSCI Europe ex UK 26.38 -6.51 16.12 10.99 10.74 FTSE All-Share 26.64 5.51 6.09 13.54 12.06 Past performance isn't a guide to future returns. Source: Lipper IM, to 30/06/2025.

Sectors like aerospace & defence (including BAE Systems and Rolls Royce) have performed strongly here too, while banks have also boosted returns as they’re benefiting from higher interest rates.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has also announced reforms which aim to increase investment in the stock market and drive growth across the UK.

In emerging markets, China had a strong first half.

The country’s leading tech players, including Alibaba and Tencent, surged on strong artificial intelligence momentum earlier in the year, while looser monetary policy from China’s government has given a boost to its stock market.

None of this is to say that concentration risk has disappeared.

The US, and technology companies in particular, remain dominant and the Magnificent Seven still carries substantial influence in global markets.

But recent data suggests there’s been some rotation in markets, towards some more economically sensitive sectors, value-oriented regions, and companies outside the usual tech titans.

This could present interesting opportunities for active investors to improve diversification outside of the index heavyweights we’ve grown accustomed to in recent years.

There are no guarantees this will be a full regime change. Many of the investment experts we meet don’t believe ‘US exceptionalism’ is over – it remains a highly innovative market. But the breadth of potential returns could be expanding.

As always, we suggest investors maintain diversified portfolios, given different countries, themes and styles of investing will come in and out of favour over time.

Looking for exciting investment ideas outside of the US?

Here are two fund ideas for investors seeking diversified and active exposure away from some of the global stocks market’s biggest constituents.

Investing in these funds isn’t right for everyone. Investors should only invest if the fund’s objectives are aligned with their own, and there’s a specific need for the type of investment being made. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest, and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.

For more details on each fund and its risks, use the links to their factsheets and key investor information.

Artemis Global Income

Artemis Global Income aims to deliver income and growth by investing in companies from around the world. A focus on companies perceived to be undervalued is the overriding investment style, which means the fund could work well alongside more growth-focused funds. The fund invests most in Europe with 31.7% of the portfolio invested there, while emerging markets accounts for 18.6%. The US only makes up 29.7%, with only 4.4% in tech companies. You won't see any of the mega-cap growth or tech names in the top 10 either – currently some of the biggest investments in the fund are Japanese electronics company Mitsubishi Heavy, aerospace & defence business BAE Systems, and Italian bank Banco Popolare. Note that investments in emerging markets, some smaller companies and the flexibility to use derivatives increases risk.

Lazard Global Equity Franchise

Lazard Global Equity Franchise aims to deliver long-term growth by investing in global companies with more predictable earnings, rather than high-growth businesses that can be more volatile. The managers focus on companies they believe are undervalued, which means the fund could work well alongside a more growth-focused fund. Like the Artemis fund, this one has much more in Europe (37.1%) than the benchmark, as well as 19.2% in the UK. The US accounts for 36.4% and technology only 4.7%. The fund's top investments include lesser-known names like Italian lottery operator Brightstar Lottery, French financial services company Edenred, and UK-based pest control business Rentokil Initial. The fund invests in a relatively small number of companies. This, alongside some investments in emerging markets and smaller companies, can increase risk.