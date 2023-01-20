We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Investing and saving
  • A A A

    • Davos – just a talking shop, or a problem-solving forum?

    What is Davos and is it important? We take a closer look.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Susannah Streeter,
    Senior Investment and Markets Analyst

    20 January 2023

    This week, global political and business leaders gathered in Davos for the World Economic Forum meeting, with climate change and the severity of the incoming global downturn taking centre stage.

    UN representatives have been particularly critical of fossil fuel producers and their slow transition away from oil and gas production.

    There are worries that the mounting cost of trying to limit the effect of painful inflation for citizens will mean there’s less for governments to spend on crucial projects to accelerate toward net-zero targets.

    The prospect of debating painful consumer prices and climate change with attendees who might have flown in by private jet, is likely to have deterred some world leaders from attending.

    With the fracturing of the political landscape, once elastic supply chains turning brittle and the prospect of new trade tensions escalating, many hope this event might jump-start a new circuit of networks to help find solutions.

    Davos has been criticised as just a talking shop for the elite. While it might be wishful thinking to expect any concrete developments to emerge this week from the main discussions, there’s likely to be more progress from the fringes of the forum.

    The global Dragon’s Den?

    Davos is like Dragon’s Den on a global scale, with entrepreneurs searching for investment to fund their ideas and fledgling projects.

    Restaurants and shops have been transformed into huge stands for global brands and countries, with big names offering networking and deal-making opportunities.

    As the world grapples with the transformation to net zero, the need for greater sustainability and the cost-of-living drain on resources, this could well be the spark for much needed innovation.

    What’s next for stock markets in 2023?

    Editor's choice: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      Savings in 2023 – have fixed rate savings peaked?

      19 January

      What’s next for inflation in 2023?

      18 January

      Why Equity Income is attractive – an HL Fund manager’s view

      14 June

      How to find value in the US stock market

      13 January

      Our top 3 sustainable investing trends – how investors could benefit

      12 January

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Investing and saving

      Savings in 2023 – have fixed rate savings peaked?

      The best fixed rate terms might be behind us. Here’s why, and how to make the most of your savings in 2023.

      Duncan Jeffery

      19 Jan 2023 5 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      What’s next for inflation in 2023?

      UK inflation came in at 10.5% today, but what’s next for rising prices?

      Susannah Streeter

      18 Jan 2023 2 min read

      Category: Funds

      Why Equity Income is attractive – an HL Fund manager’s view

      What are equity income funds and how could they fit in an investment portfolio? HL Select Manager Steve Clayton shares his views.

      Steve Clayton

      14 Jun 2021 4 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      How to find value in the US stock market

      HL Fund Manager, Ziad Abou Gergi, explores how to find value when investing and shares his latest views on the US stock market.

      Ziad Abou Gergi

      13 Jan 2023 4 min read