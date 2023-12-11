Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Susannah Streeter

Head of Money and Markets

Susannah is a key contributor to our content. She follows changes in monetary policy movements and fiscal policies closely to assess the impact on financial markets and economic growth, and has extensive experience in covering technology stocks and the retail sector. She also contributes to HL's commentary across broadcast and print media, including hosting HL's ‘Switch Your Money On' podcast.

Personal finance

@streeternews

CV

Feb 2023 - Present

Senior Investment and Markets Analyst

Hargreaves Lansdown

Aug 2020 - Feb 2023 • 2 yrs 7 mos

Anchor, Presenter and Correspondent

BBC News

Jan 2003 - Aug 2020 • 17 yrs 8 mos