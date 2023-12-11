Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Susannah Streeter
Head of Money and Markets
Susannah is a key contributor to our content. She follows changes in monetary policy movements and fiscal policies closely to assess the impact on financial markets and economic growth, and has extensive experience in covering technology stocks and the retail sector. She also contributes to HL's commentary across broadcast and print media, including hosting HL's ‘Switch Your Money On' podcast.
Latest content from Susannah
February 2024
January 2024
December 2023
Investment outlook for 2024: navigating investments, pensions, savings, house prices and interest rates
28th December 2023
Buy-to-letdown: Unveiling the challenges and pension potential of buy-to-let and alternative income strategies
20th December 2023
Interest rates hold firm for now – what it means for your savings, mortgages, and annuities
14th December 2023
Autumn Statement: Hunt for cuts
6th December 2023
Investing in fractional shares in an ISA – what you need to know
4th December 2023
November 2023
October 2023
September 2023
August 2023
July 2023
Summer Fayre: Beer, Beyoncé and beats
31st July 2023
UK inflation falls to 7.9% – what it means for interest rates, mortgages, and the economy
19th July 2023
Bringing up the arrears: mortgage, debt and financial resilience in the cost-of-living crisis
17th July 2023
Bricking it: How Rising Interest Rates are Shaking Up the Housing Market
3rd July 2023
June 2023
May 2023
April 2023
March 2023
February 2023
Social handles
CV
Feb 2023 - Present
Senior Investment and Markets Analyst
Hargreaves Lansdown
Aug 2020 - Feb 2023 • 2 yrs 7 mos
Anchor, Presenter and Correspondent
BBC News
Jan 2003 - Aug 2020 • 17 yrs 8 mos