Equal Pay Day – 4 ways we can help close the gender pay gaps

It’s more than half a century since it stopped being legal to pay men more than women for the same job. But the problem is still there. It’s time to stop minding the gap and start closing it.
This article isn't personal advice. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Today is Equal Pay Day. Effectively, taking the pay gap into account, today is the day women stop being paid for the year’s work.
It’s been 53 years since it stopped being legal to pay men more than women for the same job. So, it’s frustrating that we’re still pretty much working well over a month without pay. But it’s not just about what women earn, it’s about what that means for us – what we have and what we keep.
The data tells us an awful lot about where the problem comes from. There’s apparently very little difference when we’re younger – in fact on average women aged 18-21 earn more than men of the same age.
It’s not at the typical age of childbirth that the gap starts to open either. It’s later in our 40s, when the burden of caring responsibilities is still overwhelmingly shouldered by women, that the gap widens.
In some cases, this is because women are more likely to make career compromises to accommodate parenthood. Compromises like working part time, taking a job that’s closer to home or actually working from home.
Meanwhile, some will drop out of the workplace for a period. Others, by taking a step back, expecting to return to work when the children are older, find themselves in the frame for looking after elderly parents.
We know that earning less leaves women with short-term problems. Like a lack of emergency savings, so the cost-of-living crisis means they don’t have as many options before falling back on borrowing.
Then there are even bigger long-term issues like the enormous gender pensions gap. This means women will either spend retirement struggling, or relying on their partner.
The gender pay gap is just over 14%, but because of how it builds over a lifetime, the gender pensions gap is a much bigger 35%.
Women are also less likely to invest, which we know makes a huge difference to their future financial resilience, and seriously hampers any chance to close the gap.
The problems are clear, but the solutions aren’t.
We can shrug our shoulders and say that lower pay is the price for flexibility. But that’s clearly unfair. It’s not just the question of why it’s women who have to be flexible, but it’s also why there should be a flexibility penalty at all.
Likewise, we could say the pay gap is a fact of life, so women need to work harder to save and invest while younger, to get a head start before the pay gap opens up. But this is unfair too.
The full solution needs a societal shift, but in the meantime, we need to take care of our needs. Because while the world needs to change, we still deserve to thrive in the world as it is today.
Here are a few steps we can take to close the gap now.
