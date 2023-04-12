How to make the most of the Lifetime ISA – is it right for you?

Lifetime ISAs (LISAs) were introduced to help people save for retirement or buy their first home. However, just because you might have a good workplace pension or your first foot on the property ladder, it doesn’t mean you can’t benefit from a LISA.

This article isn’t personal advice. ISA and tax rules can change, and any benefits depend on your circumstances. If you're not sure what’s right for your circumstances, ask for financial advice.

How do Lifetime ISAs work?

A LISA offers a tax-efficient way to save or invest towards your first home or retirement. You can open a LISA between the age of 18 and 39 and pay in up to £4,000 every tax year. In return you’ll get a 25% bonus from the government. This means you could get up to £1,000 for each year you save.

You won’t pay UK income tax on any savings income within a Cash LISA. If you have a Stocks and Shares LISA you don’t need to worry about paying UK income tax on dividends, or capital gains tax either.

After 12 months from the first payment, you can use the money for a qualifying first-time home purchase. Once opened, you can also continue to pay into a LISA until you’re 50 and withdraw money from age 60. This means you could use it to generate a retirement income that’s free of UK income or capital gains tax.

Any withdrawals that aren’t a qualifying first home purchase or after age 60, are usually subject to a 25% penalty, meaning you could get back less than you put in.

How else can you use a Lifetime ISA?

LISAs can be especially useful to groups like the self-employed, who aren’t included in auto-enrolment and don’t benefit from an employer pension contribution.

The 25% bonus boosts your savings in a similar way to basic-rate tax relief on a pension. Being able to access it early in times of financial stress (albeit subject to a penalty) can make it an attractive option to a group who might experience peaks and troughs in their income patterns.

Be aware though, savings outside a pension (like in a LISA) could affect your entitlement to means-tested state benefits.

Lifetime ISA vs Pension – which is best if you're self-employed?

A LISA can also be used as a valuable addition to your retirement income. You could draw an income from your LISA to help bridge the gap between age 60 and State Pension age.

You might also find that drawing down from your LISA lets you have a more flexible approach to retirement where you work part time and supplement your income from a LISA. This could mean you’re able to leave your pension invested for longer, giving it the chance to grow.

MORE ON THE LIFETIME ISA FOR RETIREMENT

LISAs can also be used to help pay off an outstanding mortgage before you enter retirement. Continuing to pay mortgage costs into retirement can add a huge amount to your outgoings and put real pressure on your planning.

Saving into a LISA and benefitting from the government bonus means you could have enough by the time you hit 60 to pay it off, and help free up your finances.

Explore the LISA

Looking for investment ideas?

The government bonus helps boost your LISA pot, but you can help grow it even more by investing your money.

Remember though, unlike the security offered by cash, all investments fall as well as rise in value. So, if you choose to invest, you could get back less than you put in.

Lifetime ISA investment ideas

Editor's choice: our weekly email Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Recommendation from a friend HL mention on another website Existing client HL mention in the media Advert on another website Mobile application Advert in the press Search Engine / Research Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.