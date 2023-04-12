We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Investing and saving
  • A A A

    • How to make the most of the Lifetime ISA – is it right for you?

    A Lifetime ISA isn’t just for your first home, here’s a closer look at how else you can benefit from having one.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Helen Morrissey
    Head of Retirement Analysis

    12 April 2023

    Lifetime ISAs (LISAs) were introduced to help people save for retirement or buy their first home. However, just because you might have a good workplace pension or your first foot on the property ladder, it doesn’t mean you can’t benefit from a LISA.

    This article isn’t personal advice. ISA and tax rules can change, and any benefits depend on your circumstances. If you're not sure what’s right for your circumstances, ask for financial advice.

    How do Lifetime ISAs work?

    A LISA offers a tax-efficient way to save or invest towards your first home or retirement. You can open a LISA between the age of 18 and 39 and pay in up to £4,000 every tax year. In return you’ll get a 25% bonus from the government. This means you could get up to £1,000 for each year you save.

    You won’t pay UK income tax on any savings income within a Cash LISA. If you have a Stocks and Shares LISA you don’t need to worry about paying UK income tax on dividends, or capital gains tax either.

    After 12 months from the first payment, you can use the money for a qualifying first-time home purchase. Once opened, you can also continue to pay into a LISA until you’re 50 and withdraw money from age 60. This means you could use it to generate a retirement income that’s free of UK income or capital gains tax.

    Any withdrawals that aren’t a qualifying first home purchase or after age 60, are usually subject to a 25% penalty, meaning you could get back less than you put in.

    How else can you use a Lifetime ISA?

    LISAs can be especially useful to groups like the self-employed, who aren’t included in auto-enrolment and don’t benefit from an employer pension contribution.

    The 25% bonus boosts your savings in a similar way to basic-rate tax relief on a pension. Being able to access it early in times of financial stress (albeit subject to a penalty) can make it an attractive option to a group who might experience peaks and troughs in their income patterns.

    Be aware though, savings outside a pension (like in a LISA) could affect your entitlement to means-tested state benefits.

    Lifetime ISA vs Pension – which is best if you're self-employed?

    A LISA can also be used as a valuable addition to your retirement income. You could draw an income from your LISA to help bridge the gap between age 60 and State Pension age.

    You might also find that drawing down from your LISA lets you have a more flexible approach to retirement where you work part time and supplement your income from a LISA. This could mean you’re able to leave your pension invested for longer, giving it the chance to grow.

    MORE ON THE LIFETIME ISA FOR RETIREMENT

    LISAs can also be used to help pay off an outstanding mortgage before you enter retirement. Continuing to pay mortgage costs into retirement can add a huge amount to your outgoings and put real pressure on your planning.

    Saving into a LISA and benefitting from the government bonus means you could have enough by the time you hit 60 to pay it off, and help free up your finances.

    Explore the LISA

    Looking for investment ideas?

    The government bonus helps boost your LISA pot, but you can help grow it even more by investing your money.

    Remember though, unlike the security offered by cash, all investments fall as well as rise in value. So, if you choose to invest, you could get back less than you put in.

    Lifetime ISA investment ideas

    Editor's choice: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      5 reasons to start an ISA early this tax year

      11 April

      How early should you use your ISA allowance this tax year?

      6 April

      Self-employed guide to the end of the tax year

      3 April

      The most bought ISA and pension funds this tax year

      31 March

      How to pass on wealth tax efficiently

      31 March

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Investing and saving

      5 reasons to start an ISA early this tax year

      The new tax year has started. Here are five benefits of starting this tax year’s ISA as early as you can.

      Sarah Coles

      11 Apr 2023 4 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      How early should you use your ISA allowance this tax year?

      The 2023/24 tax year started on 6 April. We look at how to benefit from opening a Stocks and Shares ISA now, rather than later.

      Charlie Hutchence

      06 Apr 2023 4 min read

      Category: Essentials

      Self-employed guide to the end of the tax year

      Do you work for yourself? Here are some of the key allowances to take advantage of before the end of the tax year on 5 April.

      Helen Morrissey and Sarah Coles

      03 Apr 2023 6 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      The most bought ISA and pension funds this tax year

      Discover which funds HL ISA and SIPP investors bought during the 2022/23 tax year.

      Jason Roberts

      31 Mar 2023 4 min read