The 8 new ETFs we've added to our website recently

The global Exchange traded funds (ETFs) landscape has grown in recent years, and we've also been growing the selection of ETFs available on our platform – we've now got around 1200 to choose from.

It's no surprise ETFs are becoming more popular. They're easy to trade, have low costs, and ETF managers have a wide range of investment tools they can use to try to grow your money.

Learn more about what ETFs are, and how they work

Here are the eight new ETFs we've added to our website. The ETFs cover a diverse range of sectors, from renewable energy to healthcare.

You can find out more about each of the ETFs by reading the factsheets and Key Investor Information (KII) in the table below.

To find out about all the other ETFs we have available, visit our ETF hub or use our ETF search tool.

Investing in ETFs isn't right for everyone. You should only invest if the ETF's objectives are aligned with your own, and there's a specific need for the type of investment being made. You should understand the specific risks of an ETF before you invest, and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.

This article isn't personal advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any investment. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you, please seek advice. All investments can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

ETFs are listed in alphabetical order.

