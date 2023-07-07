We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Funds
    • The 8 new ETFs we've added to our website recently

    A look at the latest exchange traded funds (ETFs) we’ve added to our platform.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    James Doyle
    Digital Content Editor

    7 July 2023

    The global Exchange traded funds (ETFs) landscape has grown in recent years, and we've also been growing the selection of ETFs available on our platform – we've now got around 1200 to choose from.

    It's no surprise ETFs are becoming more popular. They're easy to trade, have low costs, and ETF managers have a wide range of investment tools they can use to try to grow your money.

    Learn more about what ETFs are, and how they work

    Here are the eight new ETFs we've added to our website. The ETFs cover a diverse range of sectors, from renewable energy to healthcare.

    You can find out more about each of the ETFs by reading the factsheets and Key Investor Information (KII) in the table below.

    To find out about all the other ETFs we have available, visit our ETF hub or use our ETF search tool.

    Investing in ETFs isn't right for everyone. You should only invest if the ETF's objectives are aligned with your own, and there's a specific need for the type of investment being made. You should understand the specific risks of an ETF before you invest, and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.

    This article isn't personal advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any investment. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you, please seek advice. All investments can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

    New ETFs on our platform

    ETF Key Investor Information (KII)
    Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call UCITS ETF KII
    Global X Wind Energy UCITS ETF KII
    Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index UCITS ETF Inc KII
    SPDR MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF KII
    UBS (Irl) ETF plc S&P 500 UCITS ETF USD A-dis (GBP) KII
    UBS Factor MSCI EMU Quality UCITS ETF KII
    UBS MSCI Australia UCITS ETF A-dis KII
    WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF KII

    ETFs are listed in alphabetical order.

