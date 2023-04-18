We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Investing and saving
  • A A A

    • The benefits of planning for retirement as a couple

    We take a closer look at why it can make sense to plan for retirement as a couple.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Helen Morrissey
    Head of Retirement Analysis

    18 April 2023

    When it comes to financial decision making, two heads are better than one. Our savings and resilience tool found that over half of households (51%) where partners take big financial decisions together are on track for a ‘moderate’ retirement income.

    This is significantly higher than both the overall average (42%) and for those households where key decisions are left to one person.

    We see the same trend when we look at those households currently on track for a slightly more generous retirement income, classed as ‘comfortable’. Roughly one in five (18%) households where partners make financial decisions together are on track compared to 15% overall.

    Explore our savings and resilience tool

    What does a ‘moderate’ and ‘comfortable’ retirement income mean?

    The figures used for a ‘moderate’ and ‘comfortable’ retirement come from the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association’s (PLSA) Retirement Income Standards.

    The PLSA puts a ‘moderate’ retirement income at £23,300 a year for a single retiree and £34,000 for a couple. A ‘comfortable’ retirement income is estimated at £37,300 for one person and £54,500 for a two-person household.

    These figures show how much easier it is for a couple to hit these standards than their single peers. A lot of that comes down to being able to share the outgoings and plan for retirement together.

    The standards provide a guide to help you develop your own personal income target. Figures are based on retirees living outside of London, who are mortgage and rent free, have no social care costs and are eligible for the full State Pension.

    How much do I need to retire?

    Why it makes sense to plan together

    Talking through retirement decisions as a couple can prove hugely useful. Having an open and honest conversation with your partner gives you an overarching view of your finances and know which gaps need to be plugged. You can find out what each person’s expectations for retirement are and make a plan that suits you both.

    Leaving big financial decisions to one partner often means the other one is left in the dark about what decisions have been taken and when. This risks couples getting close to retirement and then finding they’re well short of where they want to be with little time left to make up ground.

    It can also leave one partner severely disadvantaged in the event of the relationship ending or they might struggle to know what planning’s been made if one partner dies unexpectedly.

    It’s important not to neglect one partner’s pension planning at the expense of the other when you’re planning for retirement together. One partner’s pension provision might be very generous and enough to keep you both in a good standard of living. However, if you and your partner split up then one person can find themselves approaching retirement with little pension.

    Pensions also have tended to be overlooked in divorce settlements with assets like the main property taking priority. But there are several ways they can be handled. For instance, it could be split between both people or offset against another asset like the family home. Your ex-partner could also agree to pay you a portion of their pension when they retire.

    There are pros and cons to these options that you would need to think about before a decision is made. But it shows another one of the benefits of both partners building up their own pension. If you stay together, you benefit from having two pensions to draw on, while giving you a valuable income safeguard should you split up.

    8 ways to make the most of your pension

    This article isn't personal advice. If you're not sure if an action is right for you, ask for financial advice. You usually need to be at least 55 before you can take money out of your pension (rising to 57 in 2028).

    Editor's choice: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      Exploring the Japanese yen – a 'safe haven’ currency?

      14 April

      How to make the most of the Lifetime ISA – is it right for you?

      12 April

      5 reasons to start an ISA early this tax year

      11 April

      How early should you use your ISA allowance this tax year?

      6 April

      The most bought ISA and pension funds this tax year

      31 March

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Investing and saving

      Exploring the Japanese yen – a 'safe haven’ currency?

      We look at the history behind the yen, explain why it’s fallen from grace and what could be next.

      Josef Licsauer

      14 Apr 2023 7 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      How to make the most of the Lifetime ISA – is it right for you?

      A Lifetime ISA isn’t just for your first home, here’s a closer look at how else you can benefit from having one.

      Helen Morrissey

      12 Apr 2023 3 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      5 reasons to start an ISA early this tax year

      The new tax year has started. Here are five benefits of starting this tax year’s ISA as early as you can.

      Sarah Coles

      11 Apr 2023 4 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      How early should you use your ISA allowance this tax year?

      The 2023/24 tax year started on 6 April. We look at how to benefit from opening a Stocks and Shares ISA now, rather than later.

      Charlie Hutchence

      06 Apr 2023 4 min read