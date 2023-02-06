Archived article
Tax, investments and pension rules can change over time so the information below may not be current. This article was correct at the time of publishing, however, it may no longer reflect our views on this topic.
The funds added to our website recently
Our operations team have been busy adding new investments, to improve the choice we offer you. See what's new, across 12 funds from 4 different fund groups.
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
6 February 2023
Now we're well into the new year, we've looked at some of the funds we've added to our website over the last six months.
The funds are in a range of sectors, from Global Bonds to UK Smaller Companies, and from four different fund groups.
This isn't personal advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any investment. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you, please ask for advice. These funds are new to our platform and aren't on our Wealth Shortlist. You can find a full list of the funds available through HL using our fund finder, or get in touch if there's a fund you'd like us to look into adding.
Investing in funds isn't right for everyone. You should only invest if a fund's objectives are aligned with your own, and there's a specific need for the type of investment being made. You should understand the specific risks of a fund before you invest, and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.
More information about each of the funds can be found by reading the fund factsheet and accompanying Key Investor Information (KII) in the table below.
New funds available through HL
Funds are listed in alphabetical order.
Help shape our service
If you're interested in email updates on the new investments that get added to our website each month, let us know below so we can continue to evolve our service.
