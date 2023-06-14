We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Investing and saving
    • The most bought Stocks and Shares ISA funds in May 2023

    Discover which funds HL Stocks and Shares ISA investors bought in May 2023.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Jason Roberts
    Senior Creative Communications Manager

    13 June 2023

    ‘Sell in May and go away, come back again on St Leger Day’. It’s an old saying that suggests people should avoid investing during the summer. But did HL Stocks and Shares ISA investors listen?

    In short, no. Two thirds of HL’s ISA fund trades were a buy in May.

    Trying to time an investment is usually doomed to fail, particularly when based on soundbites. While historically, stock market returns have been stronger, on average, between November and April, it ignores that, on average, stock markets still rise between May and October each year.

    Of course, this looks at averages. As history rarely repeats itself, you shouldn’t use it as a guide to future returns.

    We consistently talk about taking a long-term approach to investing. So if you want to follow an old stock market saying, ‘time in the market is better than trying to time the market’ is the one to pick.

    Where did HL’s Stocks and Shares ISA clients invest?

    The tables below show the most bought actively-managed (try to beat the market) and tracker (try to track the market) funds by number of trades (minus any sales) by HL’s Stocks and Shares ISA investors in May 2023.

    This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration, but isn’t personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest.

    Investments will rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you put in. You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice.

    Most bought active funds in May Key Investor Information
    Fundsmith Equity KII
    Rathbone Global Opportunities KII
    Jupiter Asian Income KII
    Fidelity Global Dividend KII
    Troy Trojan KII

    Information correct as at 10 June 2023.

    Most bought tracker funds in May Key Investor Information
    Legal & General US Index KII
    Legal & General International Index Trust KII
    Fidelity Index World KII
    UBS S&P 500 Index KII
    Legal & General European Index KII

    Information correct as at 10 June 2023.

    How to pick investments for an ISA

    Investing in the funds listed above won’t be right for everyone. Only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your own, and there’s a specific need for that type of investment within your portfolio. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest.

    It’s also important not to put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading your money, diversifying, gives you access to more opportunities and can reduce risk.

    If you’re looking for inspiration from our investment research team on where to invest your ISA this tax year, explore our latest ISA investment ideas.

    Or you can use our Wealth Shortlist. It’s designed to help investors build and maintain a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. We’ve put funds under the microscope to make sure the list only contains the funds that our in-depth analysis shows have the greatest long-term performance potential.

    If you don't feel comfortable building and maintaining a portfolio, take a look at our ready-made portfolios. These portfolio funds let you choose how to balance risk and potential returns.

    All you’ll need to do is review your choice regularly to make sure it still meets your needs and objectives.

    HL’s ready-made investments are managed by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.

