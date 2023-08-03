Archived article
Tax, investments and pension rules can change over time so the information below may not be current. This article was correct at the time of publishing, however, it may no longer reflect our views on this topic.
UK interest rate rises to 5.25% – how to get more from your savings
Today the Bank of England raised the interest rate to 5.25%. Here’s how to get more from your savings.
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
As expected, for the 14th consecutive time, the Bank of England raised rates another 0.25% to 5.25% in a move that will further squeeze our budgets.
These rate increases were brought in to try and tame inflation and the good news is that it’s falling, with the recent drop from 8.7% to 7.9% proving far sharper than many expected. However, it’s still way over the Bank’s 2% target and there’s still a long way to go with some still predicting another interest rate rise in September.
Have rates peaked?
At a time of rising rates, you might be tempted to hang fire in case savings deals get even better in the coming weeks. However, savings rates are set on what banks and building societies expect to happen in the future and this rate rise was likely to have been priced into savings rates. So, it’s possible that we could be seeing the peak.
In which case, given that fixed rates are at their highest level in years with the average 1-year fixed rate standing at 5.18%, it’s worth considering a fixed option if you are able to put your money away for a while.
It’s hard to take the plunge when rates look like they are creeping up, but you need to work out the point at which you’re happy to fix. You won’t be able to spot the top of the market until after it’s passed, and rates are on their way back down again. It means it’s worth considering whether you’re happy with rates as they stand at present.
If beating inflation is your main concern, the fact that it’s expected to fall to around 4.9% by the end of the year, could make competitive fixed rates look attractive. But as always there’s no guarantee when and by how much inflation will go down. If your savings rate is below the rate of inflation the spending power of your savings will reduce over time.
There’s also the question of the best possible period to fix your savings for.
Most importantly, you should be driven by your needs and how long you are able to tie your money up for as you can’t access your money until the fixed term ends.
You’re typically able to get higher rates for fixing for longer. But, right now, the market leading four and five-year rates are lower than the market leading one and two-year rates.
However, if interest rates do drop back a year or so down the line, then if you don’t need this money for four or five years, a four or five-year fixed rate could make sense though of course this is hard to predict as nothing is certain. If the forecasts are right and we do get rate cuts within the next year or two, then when shorter-term fixes mature, fixed rates on new products could be lower.
This article isn't personal advice. If you're not sure what’s right for you, seek advice.
Finding what’s right for you
You could consider a ‘portfolio’ approach – where you break the cash into chunks depending on when you will need it and the interest rates you are looking for.
If you’re in work, you should have three to six months’ worth of essential expenses in savings you can take out quickly as your emergency savings. If you’re retired, you should hold one to three years’ worth.
However, the rest of your savings can be fixed for the periods that make the most sense for your goals. This helps you get the highest possible rates today for each portion of your cash.
If you save through a cash savings platform like Active Savings, you can keep an eye on all your savings in one place – which makes managing multiple products far easier.
Through one online account you can access a range of easy access and consistently competitive fixed rate products offered by our banking partners. As your needs change, you can switch between products in a few clicks. Remember you cannot normally access money in fixed term products until they mature.
The best rates on Active Savings
Easy access
Up to
4.45% | 4.36%
(AER | Gross)
Avg. market rate
1.74%
1 year
Up to
5.80% | 5.80%
(AER | Gross)
Avg. market rate
4.00%
2 years
Up to
6.00% | 6.00%
(AER | Gross)
Avg. market rate
4.22%
3 years
Up to
5.85% | 5.85%
(AER | Gross)
Avg. market rate
4.03%
Easy access
Up to
4.45% | 4.36%
(AER | Gross)
Avg. market rate
1.74%
1 year
Up to
5.80% | 5.80%
(AER | Gross)
Avg. market rate
4.00%
3 years
Up to
5.85% | 5.85%
(AER | Gross)
Avg. market rate
4.03%
Please note the products above are some of our most popular, but more are available. Click the link above to see our full range. Products can be added or withdrawn at any time. Minimum deposit requirements apply to individual products. Easy access products pay a variable rate and fixed term products pay a fixed rate.
Source: Bank of England 21 June 2023. Comparisons with average market rates for easy access products are based on instant access products, which allow immediate withdrawals. Active Savings offers easy access products and withdrawals usually take one working day.
AER (Annual Equivalent Rate) shows what the interest rate/expected profit rate would be if it was paid and compounded once each year. It helps you compare the rates on different savings products. Once you have opened a fixed term product the rate won't change, but rates on easy access products can vary.
Gross means the rate without any tax removed. Interest/profits are paid gross. You are responsible for paying any tax due on interest/profits that exceed your Personal Savings Allowance to HM Revenue & Customs. Tax treatment can change.
The savings of private individuals held with authorised banks and building societies are covered under FSCS. All of our partner banks are authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and covered under FSCS.
Looking to the long term? Invest free from UK tax and you could qualify for a cash bonus.
If you don’t need the money for 5 years or more, you could think about investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA. It’s a tax efficient account that lets you invest up to £20,000 each tax year. Investing can help you grow your money more than cash over the long term. But unlike the security of cash, the value of investments goes up and down which means you can get back less than you invest.
If it’s right for you, just open your first HL Stocks and Shares ISA and add at least £5,000 by 28 September 2023 and you could qualify for a cash bonus. Terms apply.
ISA and tax rules can change and their benefits depend on your circumstances.
Find out more about HL’s Stocks and Shares ISA
This website is issued by Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Limited (company number 1896481), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority with firm reference 115248.
The Active Savings service is provided by Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited (company number 8355960). Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm reference number 915119). Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 with firm reference 901007 for the issuing of electronic money.
Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Limited and Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited are subsidiaries of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (company number 2122142).
Editor's choice: our weekly email
Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown
Please correct the following errors before you continue:
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.
What did you think of this article?
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Editor's choice – our weekly email
Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:
- Latest comment on economies and markets
- Expert investment research
- Financial planning tips