Rachel Reeves U-turns on immediate Cash ISA allowance cut – how to get great Cash ISA rates

It was widely reported that the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, was set to cut the Cash ISA allowance.

The hope was to push more savers into investing through a Stocks and Shares ISA and help boost the UK stock market.

After a backlash from building societies, banks and consumer groups, the planned Cash ISA allowance cut has been shelved – for the moment.

The UK’s finances remain precarious though, so don’t rule out any ISA changes in the future.

For now, however, savers can still make the most of their Cash ISA allowance. And with another interest rate cut being priced in for August, now could be a good time to secure tax-free rates above 4% before they’re gone.

Here’s what could be next for the Cash ISA and how to get great Cash ISA rates.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure if an action is right for you, ask for advice. Remember, ISA and tax rules can change, and benefits depend on individual circumstances. If your savings rate is lower than the rate of inflation, it reduces the future spending power of your money over time

What’s on the horizon for Cash ISAs?

With another interest rate cut pencilled in by forecasters in August, rates likely won’t stay elevated for long.

Easy-access rates are far more sensitive to interest rate cuts.

So, while the most competitive fixed terms might not be offering quite as much interest as their easy-access equivalents, those easy-access deals are likely to be on their way down with more cuts on the way.

With only two rate cuts priced in this year, longer fixed term rates could well rise, especially if concerns about inflation remain higher and gilt yields stay elevated.

If inflation stays stickier, the market could become less convinced about rate cuts, so strong fixed-rate deals hang around for longer.

But the level of uncertainty around right now makes predicting the future even more difficult, so it’s important to find the right balance between fixed and easy-access savings for your own needs – rather than trying to second guess what happens next.

How to get great Cash ISA rates

To get the best Cash ISA rates you can, you’ll need to shop around.

However, lots of the big banks rely on savers’ loyalty and pay far less than what you can get elsewhere.

Here’s where the HL Cash ISA can help.

You can manage your Cash ISA portfolio with multiple banks all on a single online platform – so you can see everything in one place.

It also lets you spread your money across fixed-rate, easy-access, and limited-access products.

You can then manage it alongside your HL savings and investment accounts, all through one log in.

Just remember, products in the HL Cash ISA can be added or withdrawn at any time.

Use your ISA allowance Take advantage of your £20,000 ISA allowance with our most popular account, the HL Stocks and Shares ISA. Save tax. Pay no UK income or capital gains tax on investments in your ISA.

Pick investments for the best potential returns. Choose from funds, shares, ready-made options and more.

Get started in minutes. Open or top up from £100 lump sum, or £25 a month. Find out more about the HL Stocks and Shares ISA

How to make your money work even harder?

Cash savings are essential, especially for your emergency rainy-day pot. However, if you won’t need the money in the next five years and are happy with the extra risk, investing in the stock market could grow your money by much more over the long term.

For those ready to invest in the stock market and make your money work even harder, a Stocks and Shares ISA could also be an option for you. You have the same £20,000 allowance, and the same shelters from UK income and capital gains tax.

Just remember, unlike cash investments can rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

This website is issued by Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Limited (company number 1896481), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority with firm reference 115248.

The Active Savings service is provided by Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited (company number 8355960). Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm reference number 915119). Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 with firm reference 901007 for the issuing of electronic money. Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Limited and Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited are subsidiaries of Hargreaves Lansdown (company number 2122142). (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)