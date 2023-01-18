We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Investing and saving
  • A A A

    • What’s next for inflation in 2023?

    UK inflation came in at 10.5% today, but what’s next for rising prices?

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Susannah Streeter,
    Senior Investment and Markets Analyst

    18 January 2023

    As energy prices retreat, inflation is finally climbing down from its dizzying heights. It’s fallen back to 10.5% in the UK and 6.5% in the US, and is retreating more rapidly than expected in the Eurozone.

    Investors have cheered the direction of travel for prices, and the FTSE 100 has been flirting with record highs. They’ve also been buoyed by China’s reopening. This has fuelled the expectation that supply chain problems, which have caused goods shortages, will ease further.

    Gas prices have retreated to levels not seen since the end of 2021, and crude oil has settled back at the range it was before Russia invaded Ukraine.

    However, energy prices have proved to be volatile and the lack of investment in the industry is leading to expectations that they’ll remain relatively high for the foreseeable future.

    Is sticky inflation in store?

    With elevated energy prices looking likely to linger, there’s also the risk the tight jobs market and relentless food price rises will mean inflation stays stickier for longer.

    Food prices continued their upwards march in December. Fresh produce in particular proved much more expensive, rising 15% compared to a year ago. However, there are warnings from industry bosses that prices will take considerable time to come down.

    The latest jobs snapshot shows that the labour market is still tight – and wage growth is particularly strong in the private sector, increasing by 7.2% in the three months to November compared to a year earlier.

    The disparity with public sector pay, which rose just 3.3% in the same period, is increasingly stark. This won’t help waves of industrial unrest. But it also could mean companies will pass on those higher wage costs through more price rises. If this happens, it could add to the inflationary spiral. The UK looks likely to have escaped a recession for now. However, the expected stagnant or shrinking economy in the months to come could lead to job losses and is expected to limit future wage rises. But right now, the tight labour market is still likely to be a cause of concern for Bank of England policymakers.

    The disparity with public sector pay, which rose just 3.3% in the same period, is increasingly stark. This won’t help waves of industrial unrest. But it also could mean companies will pass on those higher wage costs through more price rises. If this happens, it could add to the inflationary spiral. The UK looks likely to have escaped a recession for now. However, the expected stagnant or shrinking economy in the months to come could lead to job losses and is expected to limit future wage rises. But right now, the tight labour market is still likely to be a cause of concern for Bank of England policymakers.

    They’re not alone in worrying that the falls we’ve seen in the headline rates of inflation aren’t enough to stop the painful price spiral in its tracks.

    The European Central Bank has warned that economic growth needs to be held back to make a significant dent in inflation and bring it back to the 2% target.

    There’s still a long way to go, and it looks like investors should brace for further rate rises from central banks.

    What could be next for stock markets in 2023?

    Editor's choice: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      Why Equity Income is attractive – an HL Fund manager’s view

      14 June

      How to find value in the US stock market

      13 January

      Our top 3 sustainable investing trends – how investors could benefit

      12 January

      What's next for savings rates in 2023?

      6 January

      Understanding financial statements – cash flow statements

      4 January

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Funds

      Why Equity Income is attractive – an HL Fund manager’s view

      What are equity income funds and how could they fit in an investment portfolio? HL Select Manager Steve Clayton shares his views.

      Steve Clayton

      14 Jun 2021 4 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      How to find value in the US stock market

      HL Fund Manager, Ziad Abou Gergi, explores how to find value when investing and shares his latest views on the US stock market.

      Ziad Abou Gergi

      13 Jan 2023 4 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      Our top 3 sustainable investing trends – how investors could benefit

      We explore what we think are the top three sustainable investing trends for 2023.

      Laura Hoy

      12 Jan 2023 6 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      What's next for savings rates in 2023?

      We show you how to see through the figures, minimise the damage from inflation and make sure your savings are switched on.

      Duncan Jeffery

      06 Jan 2023 5 min read