What's next for the US economy and stock market?

More ominous clouds are gathering over the US economy. Growth in output slowed by more than expected in the first few months of the year. It decelerated to 1.1% on an annual basis with retail sales far less upbeat than first thought. A darkening picture of consumer confidence has increased concerns about lower spending ahead.

A sign of things to come for the US?

Shoppers are set to tighten purse strings even further. The US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index, which shows sentiment about the months ahead, has dropped to the lowest level since July.

With Americans becoming a lot more pessimistic about how the jobs market will look later this year, spending plans are being scaled back. The Federal Reserve (Fed) warning of a mild recession ahead has also added caution to the air.

Is there still concern for banks?

We've already seen the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank this year and now the fragility of First Republic Bank is in focus.

The systemic risk to the banking system is still considered to be low. However, the expectation is that other banks will tighten up the lending purse strings to keep more cash on hand in case there's a sudden deposit withdrawal.

But if lending is constrained and consumers and companies find it harder to get loans, this could further curtail economic activity. This in turn could push up the risks of tougher recession, and the possibility that more bad loans could pile up at the banks.

What could the Fed do next?

The Fed is still in a jam. Inflation is proving sticky with core prices, excluding volatile energy and food costs, staying stubborn. It doesn't want the spiral of prices to keep eroding purchasing power, which will also be damaging economically. But at the same time, it will want to avoid any further 'breakages' prompted by the rapid hiking cycle.

There is a chance the Fed may still raise rates again in May, but the repercussions of the banking turmoil will be playing on policymakers' minds. So, the pause button might well be pressed quite swiftly to enable them to assess the lag effect of rate rises and the potential tightening of lending.

Don't miss out on what happens next

To make sure you don't miss out on what happens next and what it means for your money, sign up to our weekly Editor's Choice email.

You'll get our top savings and investment stories every Saturday morning.

Editor's choice: our weekly email Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Mobile application Advert on another website Advert in the press Search Engine / Research Existing client HL mention in the media HL mention on another website Recommendation from a friend Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.