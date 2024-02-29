Best Cash ISA rates disappearing – should you fix now

Fixed Cash ISA rates are falling.

The average one-year fixed-rate Cash ISA has fallen every month since October 2023.

Back then the average was 5.27%, as of 1 February it stood at 4.51%.

And rates are unlikely to rise anytime soon.

Inflation has fallen to 4.0%, making it less likely that the Bank of England will raise the base interest rate. If anything, interest rates are expected to fall, with many predicting we could see the first rate cut in June this year.

However, nothing’s guaranteed and the Bank of England could well cut rates before then. The next interest rate announcement is on 21 March 2024, only weeks before the end of this tax year (5 April).

That means anyone leaving their Cash ISA until after this date looks increasingly unlikely to get a better deal. Especially if you’re restricting yourself to high street banks.

This article isn’t personal advice. Inflation reduces the future spending power of money. ISA and tax rules can change, and any benefits depend on your circumstances.

High street banks don't always pay the best Cash ISA rates

When rates are falling it’s even more important to shop around for competitive rates – something you’ll rarely find with the big names. They rely on their brand strength to sell fixed rates that are usually considerably lower than the best on the market.

This is different for smaller banks and building societies, which can’t rely on a big pre-existing customer base to raise money.

And you don’t need to worry about the safety of your money, all UK banks have the same Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) protection of £85,000 per banking license.

