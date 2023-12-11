Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Guy James

Guy James

Personal Finance Writer

Guy is a savings specialist, passionate about encouraging people to get to grips with their cash. An integral part of our Active Savings team, he aims to help as many people as possible secure their financial safety net, and make more of their cash.

Covers

Investment ideas

Latest content from Guy

CV

Creative Communications Executive

Hargreaves Lansdown

Oct 2022 - Present

Investment Helpdesk Consultant

Hargreaves Lansdown

Apr 2020 - Oct 2022 • 2 yrs 7 mos