Capital gains tax is being cut – what you need to know

Investors are expecting to pay £16.5bn in capital gains tax this tax year.

But what is capital gains tax, how could it cause you issues and what can you do about it?

What is capital gains tax?

Capital gains tax (CGT) is the tax you pay on any profits you make when you sell something that’s increased in value, or you transfer it outside of your estate, for example to another person or into a trust.

It can apply when selling or transferring lots of different assets, like shares or property.

Why capital gains tax matters to investors

When you sell investments, you could be liable for CGT on any gain you make.

Everyone in the UK has a CGT allowance and if your taxable gains stay within this allowance, you won’t pay CGT.

If you exceed this allowance, you’ll need to pay the tax.

If you’re a basic-rate taxpayer, you’ll pay 10%. If you’re a higher or additional rate-taxpayer, it’s 20% (the rates are higher for gains relating to residential property).

It eats into your profit, naturally. But it can also mean that you end up paying tax if you switch between different investments.

This could put you in a pickle when rebalancing investments or making investment decisions. Trying to balance sound investment planning and tax planning isn’t fun. And you don’t want to let the tax tail wag the investment dog.

Why is capital gains tax more important this year than before?

Last tax year the CGT allowance was £12,300.

This tax year it’s £6,000. And next tax year, from the 6 April, it’s £3,000.

That’s less than a quarter of what it was before.

This means you could end up paying more tax as you’ll have a smaller allowance.

As a basic-rate taxpayer with a gain of £10,000, this is what your CGT would look like in:

2022/23: Nil

2023/24: £400

2024/25: £700

For higher and additional-rate taxpayers it would look like this:

2022/23: Nil

2023/24: £800

2024/25: £1,400

The above calculation is just an example, it assumes no gains have come from residential property.

Interested to see how capital gains tax could affect you? Use our capital gains tax calculator to find out.

What can investors do about it?

ISAs and pensions can step in and save the day. Last year they saved investors an estimated £23bn in tax.

This tax year you can put in up to £20,000 across all types of ISA and up to £60,000 (for most people) in pensions depending on your circumstances.

The deadline is 5 April to make use of this tax year’s allowances.

