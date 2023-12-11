Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Charlie Hutchence

Investment Writer

Charlie is a part of our writing team that covers investments and ISAs. He's passionate about the value of long-term investing and making your money work harder for you, using his writing to help our clients make the most of their money.

Covers

Investment ideas

CV

Creative Communications Manager

Hargreaves Lansdown

Nov 2020 - Present

Digital Content Marketing Exec

Royal London

Jul 2019 - Nov 2020 • 1 yr 5 mos

Digital Marketing Tester

Hargreaves Lansdown

Jan 2018 - Jul 2019 • 1 yr 7 mos

Senior Online Support Consultant

Hargreaves Lansdown

Apr 2014 - Jan 2018 • 1 yr 10 mos