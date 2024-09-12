Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

UK Autumn Budget 2024

Capital gains tax to rise? – 3 share ideas for the long term

With speculation swirling that capital gains tax could be set to rise in the 2024 Autumn Budget, investing for the long term could help minimise the impact of potential higher tax rates. Here are three long-term share ideas.
Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Since Labour’s taken charge, there’s been plenty of questions about how they’re going to balance the country’s books. As a result, there have been increased reports that a rise in capital gains tax (CGT) could be on the cards.

While it’s currently just speculation, higher CGT rates are generally bad news for investors. This means that if your investments aren’t held in a tax-efficient account (like a Stocks and Shares ISA or Self-Invested Personal Pension), you could pay more tax on any profits when you sell them. This would ultimately lower your investment returns.

To help minimise the impact of higher CGT, it’s important to invest for the long term.

Here are three share ideas with a promising long-term outlook.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure an investment is right for you, seek advice. Investments and any income from them will rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

Remember ISA, pension and tax rules can change, and their benefits depend on your circumstances. Ratios also shouldn’t be looked at on their own. And yields are variable and shareholder returns are never guaranteed.

Investing in an individual company isn’t right for everyone because if that company fails, you could lose your whole investment. If you cannot afford this, investing in a single company might not be right for you. You should make sure you understand the companies you’re investing in and their specific risks. You should also make sure any shares you own are part of a diversified portfolio.

Coca-Cola

Greggs

GSK

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

