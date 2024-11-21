UK farmers strike – what’s next for food supply, plus 2 share ideas offering solutions

Farmers across the UK are striking and protesting this week following the announcements made in Labour’s first Autumn Budget since winning the General Election.

The new inheritance tax rate of 20% on combined business and agricultural assets worth more than £1mn is what has farmers saying ‘enough is enough’. After all, it’s a sector that’s already feeling the bite of a spluttering economy.

The farmers are aiming to disrupt the supply of meat, and crops like wheat, from UK supermarkets. But this is only one piece of an ever more complex agricultural puzzle.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure an investment is right for you, seek advice. Investments will rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

What are the challenges?

The global population is set to rise from 8 billion to around 9.7 billion in 2050, meaning there’s set to be a lot more mouths to feed.

Summers are shining hotter for longer and, in many parts of the world, heavier rainfall and droughts are becoming the new norm.

These natural and powerful pressures are creating serious challenges that the agriculture sector must find solutions to.

What’s the solution?

A system that can avoid worsening these problems, while sustainably managing the natural landscape and protecting the future and security of farmers’ livelihoods is the ambition of a sustainable agricultural system.

Alongside this roadmap to sustainability, regulatory pressures loom in the near future for a sector that accounts for around 11% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

It’s also the largest source of methane caused by human activity, significantly contributes to the pollution of rivers, lakes and coastal waters, and is responsible for over 80% of global deforestation.

Companies that can remain agile and avoid fines and operational shocks are most likely to stand the test of time.

Here are two companies playing key roles in the transition to a more sustainable agricultural sector.

Investing in an individual company isn’t right for everyone because if that company fails, you could lose your whole investment. If you cannot afford this, investing in a single company might not be right for you. You should make sure you understand the companies you’re investing in and their specific risks. You should also make sure any shares you own are part of a diversified portfolio.

0 % View factsheet Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes Croda Speciality chemical company Croda International strives to be a sustainability leader, setting targets to be ‘nature, climate and people positive’ by 2030. Croda also reports on its sustainability strategy and impact, mapping it against the UN Sustainable Development Goals. This approach is illustrative of a company thinking about sustainability holistically. On the product side, it has several strings to its bow, one of which is crop protection. This has been a tough market lately, but its more innovative products are doing well, and it’s these which can make a meaningful contribution to sustainable agriculture. It’s got a good record in this space having launched its first microplastic-free seed coatings back in 2020. It’s now focusing on delivery systems for biopesticides, which could help wean farmers off damaging synthetic chemicals. All business units grew in the third quarter, helping group sales rise 8% to £407mn. That’s kept full-year guidance on track, with underlying pre-tax profits set to land between £260-£280mn, down from £308mn in the prior year. Croda’s business mix has many moving parts. Recent profitability has been weighed down by customer destocking and increased investment in building out production capabilities. Profitability is likely to remain soft in the near term, but there’s early signs that these headwinds are starting to ease. The valuation’s come down significantly in recent years, reflecting its underperformance relative to peers and falling profitability. But with a lot of change going on under the bonnet, we think there’s scope for profitability and investor sentiment to turn more positive. Remember though, no returns are ever guaranteed. 0 % View factsheet Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes