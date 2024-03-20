Cash ISAs biggest ever year – what’s next for 2024?

The Cash ISA market grew by nearly £50bn in 2023.

It’s the biggest movement into Cash ISAs in a calendar year since they were created in 1999, and 100x more growth than 2022.

Why have Cash ISAs grown so much?

In short, savings tax became a problem.

A Cash ISA lets you save up to £20,000 every tax year as part of your overall ISA allowance, without paying any tax on the interest you earn.

Historically low interest rates and a generous Personal Savings Allowance caused Cash ISAs to dwindle.

But people who took advantage of higher rates in 2022 saw their interest catch up with their allowance.

As more people began paying savings tax, more money flooded into Cash ISAs.

What’s next for Cash ISA in 2024?

The 2023/24 tax year is set to be the biggest for Cash ISAs on record.

In the first 10 months of the 2023/24 tax year, £29bn was moved into Cash ISAs.

It’s far more than the same period in the last 20 years, and we don’t expect those volumes to slow down over the next few months.

It’s because many of the factors that caused money to rush into Cash ISAs last tax year have been exaggerated.

Savings rates have continued to climb. Pushing more people even closer to, or above, their Personal Savings Allowance. In fact, millions of savers are set to pay tax on their savings this year.

Plus, despite peaking late in 2023, fixed Cash ISA rates are even more attractive than they were 12 months ago. Not to mention 4% higher than two years ago.

Cash ISA – two-year fixed rates Source: Bank of England, 01/01/2024.

Picking a Cash ISA this tax year

As with picking any savings account, the Cash ISA you choose should reflect your needs.

For money you need at your fingertips, you could look to easy access (variable rates with unlimited access to your money). Or the slightly higher rate-paying limited access (variable rates, but you can withdraw a limited number of times per year without a charge).

Any money you can afford to lock away could go into a fixed-rate Cash ISA. You’ll probably get a better rate in return, but usually can’t withdraw your money until the term ends. Money withdrawn from a Cash ISA will lose its ISA status.

This tax year, you can only pick one Cash ISA at one provider, which means committing to a decision.

But the Cash ISA lets you spread money across fixed-rate, easy-access, and limited-access products. All offered by different banking partners.

Through one login, you can switch as much as you’d like throughout the tax year – without paying any charges.

Products can be added or withdrawn at any time.

