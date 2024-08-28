Forgotten Child Trust Funds – is there £2,000 waiting for you or your child?

We’re all under huge financial pressure right now, so any additional income could be crucial, particularly for young people.

Between 1 September 2002 and 1 January 2011, a Child Trust Fund (CTF) was setup automatically for every newborn. Currently, the average amount in a CTF is around £2,000, and a lot are unclaimed.

Here’s why you should check to see if you’ve got anything to claim for yourself or a child.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you or your child, seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than originally put in.

Product and tax rules can change, and their benefits depend on individual circumstances.

Forget me nots

When the CTFs were setup, vouchers were given out with a value of at least £250 per child, and those in low-income families or local authority care received an additional £250.

Parents had to choose whether their voucher went into a cash or investment CTF. If parents didn’t act, then HMRC would open an account for them.

Out of the 6.3 million accounts opened, 1.7 million were opened by HMRC as stakeholder CTFs, a type of investment CTF. And the knock-on effect of HMRC opening these accounts on behalf of children?

Well, according to the latest figures from last year, there could be almost a million adults with unclaimed savings.

How to know if you or your child hold a CTF

You can track down a lost CTF using the Government’s website. By completing a form with your child’s, or your details (if you’re 16 or over), it will tell you which provider is holding the CTF. Once you’ve tracked it down, you’ll need to contact them directly to find out how much it’s worth and update any contact details.

What can you do with an under 18’s CTF?

Once you’ve located it, if it’s for a child under 18, you should check whether a CTF is still the right option for their money. You could then consider transferring into a Junior ISA.

Your child can’t have a CTF at the same time as a Junior ISA, but since 2015, you can transfer CTFs into them.

Both have the same tax benefits, annual contribution limit (£9,000 this tax year) and the money’s still locked away until the age of 18, but the Junior ISA has a few other advantages.

If you’re keen to hold your child’s money in cash, Junior Cash ISAs tend to offer more competitive rates.

If your child has an investment CTF you might be paying more in charges compared to a Junior Stocks and Shares ISA.

Kids can go free with the HL Junior Stocks and Shares ISA. There’s no online dealing or account charge. Other charges apply.

Find out more about the HL Junior ISA and explore transferring a Child Trust Fund today.

Before transferring compare the service of their current CTF provider and a new JISA provider. Make sure you check for any high exit fees.

What can you do if you’re 18 or over?

If you’re 18 or over and it’s your account, the account will now be a matured CTF, so you can’t add to it anymore. But it can be transferred to an adult ISA. The adult ISA allowance in this tax year is £20,000 (£4,000 for Lifetime ISAs). You can choose between a Stocks and Shares ISA, Lifetime ISA, Cash ISA or Innovative Finance ISA. Each option comes with benefits and risks, so take a look to find out what’s right for you.

With HL you can transfer it to a Stocks and Shares ISA or Lifetime ISA. We don’t currently offer external transfers into an HL Cash ISA.

If you don’t want an ISA because you need to spend the money now, you can also choose to withdraw the money if you need to.