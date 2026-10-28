Hargreaves Lansdown welcomes decision to retain full Cash ISA allowance

Matt Benchener, Chief Executive Officer, Hargreaves Lansdown:

“The Government’s decision to leave Cash ISAs as they are is the right one. For many of our more than two million clients, a Cash ISA is an important first step towards investing: one in five who open one with HL go on to open an investment account within six months. Every investor is a saver first, and engaged savers can become long-term investors with the right education and guidance. Keeping that on-ramp open aligns with the Government’s ambition to build a nation of investors.

The UK has one of the strongest incentive structures in the world to encourage disciplined saving and investing. The simplicity and accessibility of ISAs are a large part of why they are successful. Government should take this opportunity to draw a line under ISA reform and provide long-term certainty. People deserve to know the rules they plan around today will still be there tomorrow."

Notes to Editors

HL is the UK’s largest investment and savings platform for private investors and more than 2.2 million clients trust us with £205 billion (as of June 2026).

We help Britain build wealth, with confidence. Our promise is simple: to provide the best products, the best support and the best value. Founded in 1981, we’ve been helping people save and invest for a better financial future for more than four decades. We offer a lifelong, secure home for our clients’ investments and savings, combining great value with outstanding service, to make managing your money easier at every stage of life.

Our award-winning Savings & Resilience Barometer measures the nation’s financial resilience across our 5 to Thrive pillars, equipping people with the tools they need to strengthen their financial futures.

Saving and investing is for the whole family, and to support intergenerational wealth transfer, we’ve removed all platform charges and share dealing fees on our Junior ISA, meaning kids go free, and we’ve reduced the platform fee on our Lifetime ISA to 0.25%, supporting those savings for their first home or for retirement.

Regular saving into all funds, FTSE 350 shares, and selected investment trusts and ETFs is free.

Our clients also have access to the most comprehensive pension and retirement solution, including SIPP accounts, SIPP Income Drawdown, UFPLS payments and annuities, as well as over 14,000 investment options across funds, shares, ETFs, investment trusts, bonds and gilts.

HL Active Savings is the UK's largest retail cash savings platform that lets savers easily make more of their money and the HL Cash ISA allows savers to manage their Cash ISA portfolio across multiple banks, all within one account.