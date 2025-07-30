Is there a nuclear energy renaissance? – plus 2 share ideas

Last week, French energy giants EDF committed to acquiring a 12.5% stake in the Suffolk-based Sizewell C nuclear plant, a move that safeguards thousands of UK jobs and enhances energy security. UK energy firm Centrica later announced a £1.3bn investment, in exchange for a 15% stake in the project.

This investment builds on the £14.2bn funding announced by the UK Government in June, aimed at ushering in a new ‘golden age’ of nuclear power in Britain.

Across the Atlantic, the US is committed to building up nuclear energy capacity too, with the Trump administration promising a ‘nuclear energy renaissance’. Even Germany, long seen as a sceptic of nuclear energy, has softened its stance, recognising nuclear on an equal footing with renewables.

All of the increased government focus puts nuclear energy back in the spotlight.

The case for nuclear energy

Nuclear energy boasts one of the lowest carbon emissions of any energy source, making it a powerful tool in the fight against climate change – especially as global energy demand continues to rise.

While high-profile accidents like Chernobyl and Fukushima have shaped public perception, data shows that nuclear has caused fewer deaths per unit of energy produced than fossil fuels, and even some renewables.

Crucially, nuclear energy provides a consistent supply. With current battery technology not yet capable of storing sufficient energy from intermittent sources like wind and solar, nuclear power fills a vital gap in maintaining a stable and clean energy supply.

One of the key concerns is safety.

While nuclear energy has a strong safety record, rare but serious accidents have fuelled public fear. Ongoing conflicts like the Ukraine-Russia war have heightened concerns about plants becoming military targets.

Health risks are also debated, with some studies suggesting increased cancer vulnerability among plant workers and nearby residents, especially children.

Nuclear plants can have implications for local ecosystems too. They use large amounts of cooling water, usually from nearby seas or lakes. Returned water can be significantly warmer, disrupting or damaging marine life.

Finally, building nuclear plants comes with high upfront costs and long construction timelines. Safe storage of radioactive waste, which can remain dangerous for millions of years, adds to the expense.

Our view

We believe nuclear energy has a role in the UK’s transition to a cleaner, more resilient energy system. A broader rollout of nuclear projects should drive cost reductions as well as improvements in reactor design, waste management, and safety protocols.

Here are two share ideas that we believe could benefit from the UK’s renewed focus on nuclear energy.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure an investment is right for you, ask for advice. Investments rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest. Income varies and isn’t guaranteed. Ratios also shouldn’t be looked at on their own.

Investing in an individual company isn’t right for everyone because if that company fails, you could lose your whole investment. If you cannot afford this, investing in a single company might not be right for you. You should make sure you understand the companies you’re investing in and their specific risks. You should also make sure any shares you own are part of a diversified portfolio.

Cameco – a key link in the nuclear chain A viable increase in nuclear energy generation requires a reliable supply of uranium. Cameco, a Canadian uranium leader, is a key player to watch. This isn't just a mining outfit – Cameco supplies uranium for clean, reliable baseload electricity that keeps grids stable. It also processes nuclear fuel and crafts reactor components, positioning it centrally in the energy transition narrative. Shifting attitudes are fuelling optimism. Policymakers are warming to nuclear as a green energy pillar, with some reversing anti-nuclear policies. Demand for uranium is climbing, driven by energy security concerns, the clean energy shift, and AI's soaring power needs. However, uranium supply remains constrained, which could play to Cameco's strengths. With stakes in one of the world's richest uranium reserves and assets in stable regions, it's geared to meet demand – if conditions hold. Cameco boasts a robust balance sheet, rising cash flows, and a bolstered dividend, signalling confidence.

Rolls-Royce – bigger isn't always better Rolls-Royce is a pioneer in the design of more scalable Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). That's recently seen it land a role as preferred bidder to build SMRs for the government-backed Great British Energy - Nuclear. We're excited about the company's foothold in what could be a £500bn market, but we caution that it's still very early days. The SMR proposition complements Rolls-Royce's more established power generation solutions, which are enjoying strong demand from data centres and the public sector. But any potential investment in Rolls-Royce needs to consider the merits of its much larger Civil Aerospace and Defence divisions, with both enjoying solid order intake so far this year. The strong growth prospects are coupled with a robust balance sheet. Meanwhile, dividends are back on the table for the first time since the COVID-driven pause in 2020. A £1bn share buyback program is also underway. But these attractions have seen the price/earnings-based valuation rise to more than double the ten-year average, which means there's little room for any disappointments.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.