Cameco: good momentum, guidance unchanged

Cameco reported a 24% rise in first-quarter revenue to $789mn, and underlying cash profit (EBITDA) rose 5% to $353mn.

The core Uranium business saw a 6% drop in cash profit, mainly due to the timing of sales from its joint venture in Kazakhstan. This was more than offset by strong growth from the fuel services business.

Cameco generated free cash flow of $54mn, up from $23mn the prior year. Net debt was $634mn at the end of the quarter.

There was no change to 2025 guidance, which points to revenue of $3.3-$3.6bn.

*Currency = Canadian Dollars

The US listing rose 2.6% in pre-market trading.

Our view

Cameco is continuing to benefit from improving trends around nuclear power and Uranium pricing for longer term contracts. We would urge investors not to follow quarterly numbers like a hawk, the industry is inherently lumpy, and contracts have tended to be long term in their nature.

Cameco is a company at the epicentre of the clean energy transition. This Canada-based giant is engaged in providing uranium fuel to generate clean, reliable baseload (the minimum amount of electric power needed to be supplied to the electrical grid at any given time) electricity around the globe. The company also offers nuclear fuel processing services, refinery services and it manufactures fuel assemblies and reactor components.

Attitudes towards nuclear energy show signs of shifting in Cameco’s favour. Policymakers are more proactively proposing nuclear as an important part of energy plans. In some cases, full-scale anti-nuclear stances are being reversed. We think the market is primed to grow from here. Not only because of the helpful megatrend of cleaner energy solutions, but because there is limited uranium supply coming online at a time when demand is increasing.

There are many reasons for this heightened demand. Geopolitical tensions and a desire to secure energy supply is one, but perhaps the bigger pushes are coming from the energy transition and the huge energy requirements needed to power the AI revolution.

Cameco is primed to benefit. It has several approved and built assets in less volatile regions ready to fire up. Almost 90% of uranium consumption is in countries with little-to-no primary production and Cameco has controlling ownership of one of the world’s largest high-grade uranium reserves.

The balance sheet is currently strong and with operations ramping back up, cash flows have improved too. That’s paved the way for an improved dividend program, though no shareholder returns are assured.

Cameco is exposed to political risk. We think policymakers will remain on a more nuclear-friendly course, but sentiment could change. There’s also some risk from China/US tariffs, but nuclear fuel has so far been exempted, and buyers are limited in their options, so we think Cameco is well placed to navigate any challenges.

Ultimately, rising concern about energy supply and a re-evaluation of nuclear energy's role means we’re at an inflection point for uranium demand. Cameco is a well-placed name to capitalise on this, and high barriers to entry help keep competitors at bay. But ups and downs should be expected along the way and there are no guarantees.

Environmental, social and governance risk

Mining companies have high ESG risk. Emissions, effluents & waste and community relations are key risk drivers in this sector. Operational carbon emissions, resource use, health and safety, labour relations, and bribery and corruption are also contributors to ESG risk.

Cameco’s overall management of material ESG issues is strong.

There is board level responsibility for overseeing ESG issues, however, ESG reporting is not in accordance with leading reporting standards. Executive remuneration is explicitly linked to sustainability performance targets. Scope 1 and 2 emissions are disclosed and carbon intensity tracks below the industry average. There are also programmes in place to reduce own emissions, with targets and audits. Cameco has not been involved is any major community relations controversies.