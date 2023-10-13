China’s property woes extend deep into the economy. Construction fired up growth in China over the last few decades as urbanisation accelerated, fuelled by debt, and efforts to rein that in and tighten regulation have caused a big wobble. This matters because the property sector accounts for some 30% of GDP. Already chunks of the property house of cards have begun to collapse, such as the giant Evergrande, now in liquidation in Hong Kong. Although given the high savings rates in China, mortgage defaults are less of a concern, falling prices affect household wealth perceptions and consumption across the economy. Although overall spending during the longer Lunar New Year holidays beat 2019 levels, the amount spent per trip was down around 9%, a symptom of the consumer cautiousness hitting the huge country.

The sharper than expected cut hasn’t done the trick of shoring up confidence yet. It’s concentrated minds on the collision of concerns about the economy, from real estate debts to deflation to falling foreign investment. Iron ore prices hit three month lows, as hopes that demand for steel could rebound have ebbed away. Asian stocks dipped back again as worries continued about the economy, setting the scene for a lacklustre start to trading for the FTSE 100, with investors also mindful that high interest rates may be sticking around for longer in the United States.

The fragility of China’s economy is weighing on minds as the country remains mired in a real estate slump with the latest attempt to stimulate demand highlighting the depths of the problems. The people’s Bank of China cut a key lending rate, the 5-year loan prime rate by 25 basis points to 3.95%, more than the 15 basis points expected, and the first reduction since last summer.

Expectations of lower energy demand, partly due to China’s challenges and forecasts that interest rates may have to stay higher for longer in the United States, are keeping a floor on oil prices, but they are still edging multi-week highs, with Brent Crude trading around $83 a barrel. With hopes of a ceasefire in Gaza still so elusive, concerns are still high about the spread of conflict in the Middle East. Houthi rebels have continued attacks on ships in the Red Sea, using drones and missiles. They are adding to concerns about oil supplies from the region, with tankers among the vessels targeted. The ongoing threat and seeming intractability of the tragic Gaza-Israel conflict makes it more likely the re-routing of shipping will have to bed down for the longer-term, adding to company costs, and potentially making inflation that bit more stubborn.

In a recent benefits uprating debate, MPs talked about how the constant speculation about the cost of the triple lock needed to be addressed. One suggested whether smoothed averages could be used as a means of preventing the enormous spikes we’ve seen in recent years that have boosted costs so massively. It’s clear we’ve reached a tipping point and people need to be able to plan ahead for their retirement with confidence. We believe that we need to see an overarching review of the State Pension, and the triple lock’s role within it so we can give people greater certainty around what they can expect to receive from the State and when so they can plan accordingly.

The state pension has become a major issue in recent years, and it would take a brave person to suggest messing with it this close to an election, but the reality is that as the costs continue to skyrocket action needs to be taken to put it on a secure long-term footing.

As the parties square up for a general election it was only a matter of time before they came under pressure to show their hand when it comes to the future of the triple lock. Reports suggest Labour will make maintaining the triple lock a part of its manifesto, which will be finalised in the run into the election. These rumours pile on the pressure for the Conservatives to do the same.

The FTSE 100 is on the back foot at the start of the week, weighed down by concerns that interest rates might have to linger for longer in the US, the world’s largest economy. The index was trading flat in early trade as investors found little to boost their mood. With a key inflation reading, the producer prices index, coming in hotter than expected on Friday, investor hopes of rapid cuts to interest rates by the Federal Reserve have cooled off, leading to more risk-off sentiment. Friday falls on Wall Street have prompted wariness in London, with not much cheer emanating from Asia.

The more positive news is that the pressure has been easing since these figures were released, and lower mortgage rates will have taken less of a toll in recent months. However, falling mortgage rates have stalled more recently, as the market digests the fact that inflation is more stubborn than they expected. It means we can’t rely on swift rate cuts to get us out of trouble financially in retirement.

New buy-to-let mortgages have fallen off a cliff among older landlords, with the number of these loans halving in a year. Given that older people make up more than a fifth of all buy-to-let loans, this has a wider effect on the broader market. As more older people decide that being a private landlord isn’t as rewarding or as tax-efficient as they had hoped, it means they’re selling up, which puts more pressure on rising rents again.

Equity release is also off the table for thousands of people. The rising cost of these loans means people need to either pay more interest each month or see more of it roll up, and devour the equity in their home. Thousands will be delaying equity release until cheaper deals emerge, but they risk struggling on low incomes in the interim – especially after two years of rapidly rising prices when food and drink prices alone have shot up by 25%.

Higher house prices and more complicated personal lives have been driving more people to pay their mortgage later in life. It means that, all things being equal, we'd expect the numbers of retirees still paying the mortgage to be rising. Clearly, sky high mortgage rates have turned the tables, and persuaded people to double down on their efforts to repay their debts before retirement – to avoid entering their golden years weighed down by huge monthly repayments. The number of retired people with new mortgages is down almost a third in a year.

Older borrowers are ditching mortgages by the bucket-load, thanks to higher interest rates. Hundreds of people are focusing intently on repaying the debt before they put their feet up, thousands are delaying equity release, and the number of older landlords snapping up new buy-to-let loans has more than halved. That's what's been revealed in the data released by UK Finance on later life mortgages for Q4 last year.

5) Fuel duty cut This is something of a hygiene factor. There won’t be much of a reaction if Hunt keeps the 5p fuel duty cut that was meant to be temporary, or if he freezes the fuel duty instead of hiking it as scheduled. However, if he doesn’t do either, it’s going to hit motorists hard, and leave a large number of voters out of pocket.

4) Stamp duty cut Cutting stamp duty on property was always going to be tricky, because we’re in the middle of a stamp duty holiday at the moment. Making that holiday permanent wouldn’t make people feel any richer, so to have an impact Hunt would have to go further, which would be an expensive move when he has such little fiscal headroom to manoeuvre within.

3) High income child benefit charge change Depending on how far the £50,000 threshold moved, this could be a popular option without breaking the bank. At the moment, once one parent earns £50,100, they have to start paying child benefit back, and once they make £60,000 they need to return it all. It’s why the effective tax rate between these two figures is 60%. One in eight families are hit by this now, so a move in the threshold to reflect inflation in the interim could be popular.

2) Income tax thresholds move Unfreezing tax thresholds – including income tax – is a rank outsider, but it shouldn’t be forgotten that failing to increase these thresholds is an active choice, and one that is costing us a small fortune in income tax. One potential option, which could be cheaper, is a move to smooth the cliff edges, so you don’t suddenly have more tax to pay when you cross a threshold.

1) Income tax or NI cut Initially the government had floated the idea of a 2p income tax cut. Given the cost involved, this is looking distinctly unlikely. Instead, Hunt could opt for a smaller 1p cut, and he might choose to cut National Insurance rather than income tax, on the grounds that it’s cheaper.

Like a parent whose kids expected half term in Disneyland, Jeremy Hunt is spending the week managing expectations – and crushing dreams. He doesn’t have as much space for tax cuts in the Budget as had been expected, so he faces some difficult choices. And like any parent set to endure a week-long staycation, he can expect widespread dissatisfaction. Here's five tax cuts the Chancellor could focus on in the Spring Budget:

The FTSE 100 seems nonplussed about news the UK economy dipped into recession in the second half of last year. Inflated borrowing costs and huge spikes in the cost of living took the wind out of the economy’s sails. One reason for the market’s optimism is that this is a forward-looking measure, suggesting the outlook for company resilience hasn’t really changed too much on this news. We’ve been waiting for the shoe to officially drop, and there will be some relief it’s finally happened, too.

Market sentiment is being buoyed by better-than-expected retail sales. They’ve risen the most in almost three years, and the volume of goods sold rose 3.4% in January. This is a stark contrast to a very tough December for the retailers, and could spell that the economy is primed to slowly emerge from hibernation. These green shoots are encouraging, but we’re not totally out of the woods yet. Clothing is still a lag, suggesting consumers are still wary about spending on non-essentials. The increase in supermarkets is welcome news though, looser buying behaviour in this area indicates that the very worst of penny pinching Is probably over.

The price of Brent crude is approaching $83 a barrel as it advances for the second week in a row. OPEC+ efforts to control supply, coupled with ongoing geopolitical tension in the Middle East, means the price has been squeezed upwards. A monthly report from the International Energy Agency has pointed out that global oil demand is coming off the boil, which will be helping to stop the price from spiking further.

There are a few green shoots of hope emerging this year, with business and consumer confidence increasing in January, but it’s going to be a hard slog back to meaningful expansion. This is a tough backdrop for the Conservative party to fight two by-elections, when household finances and the UK’ economic health is so high up the agenda for voters. It does raise hopes slightly though that the Bank of England will begin cutting rates from the middle of the year.

Given the monetary screws have been turned so tight, at a time when inflation has battered many people’s finances, it’s not surprising that consumers recoiled from spending, helping push the UK economy into recession. In December, shoppers refrained from festive excesses, pulled purse strings tighter while strikes by junior doctors knocked health output. Activity on construction sites also fell back by 0.5%, with downpours likely to be partly to blame. Although some of these may be temporary effects, and the recession is still a mild one, the contraction in the fourth quarter was worse than expected. It seems clear that national resilience in the face of higher interest rates and painful borrowing costs has finally buckled. Even though the official recession recognition was expected, confirmation has pushed down the pound slightly, as pessimism about the UK’s prospects spreads.

Oil prices have dipped back as there is evidence of waning demand in the United States. Crude stocks piled higher than expected last week, surging by more than 12 million. However, with conflict in the Middle East still concentrating minds about potential supply issues, a floor is being kept under prices for now.

For now, investors appear to have taken heart from comments from Chicago Fed Chair, Austan Goolsbee, who said he’d advocate cutting rates even before inflation hits the 2% target and that policy should be tied to confidence that the Fed was on the right path. His comments helped spark renewed optimism on Wall Street, with stocks making strong gains. Positive sentiment is likely to continue but could wane again with investors set to be highly attuned to upcoming retail sales data and comments incoming from Federal Reserve Governor, Christopher Waller.

In the US, Wall Street has been shrugging off the latest warning that the economy may smack into a recession if high interest rates linger. Fed policymaker, Michael Barr, said the 2% inflation target was still in reach, but it will be a bumpy road getting there and that a soft landing is not guaranteed. The Fed is hoping inflation will be tamed without a big spike in unemployment. But given that inflation is still so unruly, it’s going to take more time to tame.

Wednesday 14th February

9:45am Inflation: What it means for pensioners Helen Morrissey - Head of Retirement Analysis Inflation has flatlined at 4% in the latest twist in the road down to 2%. It’s far lower than the eye-watering 11.1% we’ve seen previously, but it’s still enough to keep a tight squeeze on already stretched pensioner budgets. April’s 8.5% rise in state pension will be truly welcome, but right now it feels very far away. The experience of the past few years shows the importance of having headroom in your budget to tackle price spikes when they come. We recommend people in retirement keep one to three years’ worth of essential expenditure in cash, so they have the headroom to meet rising costs if needed.

9:40am Inflation: What it means for mortgages Sarah Coles - Head of Personal Finance Steady inflation won’t build any enthusiasm for rate cuts – particularly with the inflation of services actually rising. This is another blow for remortgagers, who saw mortgage rates fall at the start of the year, only to find them stalling and then rising slightly in recent weeks. We’re suffering as the market reassesses just when the Bank of England is likely to cut, and just how many rate cuts we might get this year. It doesn’t mean the Bank is considering raising rates, or that mortgage rates will stop trending downwards. It may just take longer for mortgage rates to fall. For those with a remortgage on the cards, it means you can’t cross your fingers and hope for rate cuts. You need to plan based on rates remaining higher for longer, and consider how you can afford your new monthly payments. If you don’t have a hope of stretching your finances, there will be alternatives available from your lender, including lengthening the mortgage term. You’ll pay more in the long term for this, but it will make the monthly payments more affordable, which for many people is their top priority right now.

9:35am Inflation: Comfort eating became more affordable Sarah Coles - Head of Personal Finance The inflation rate of food and non-alcoholic drink eased for the 10th month in a row – to 6.9%. For the first time since September 2021, food prices actually fell in the month – by 0.4%. This is actually the biggest fall since July 2021. As ever, how this affects you depends an awful lot on what you buy, and some baskets will still be far pricier than they were this time last year, with hot chocolate up 25.1%, olive oil up 38.2% and sugar up 18%. If you buy alcohol and tobacco, inflation is still at 12.4%. Meanwhile, comfort eating became more affordable as cake, chocolate biscuits and crisps helped bring food inflation down. And vitally the price of some staples has actually fallen, including whole milk down 10% and butter 7.8%. Unfortunately, this doesn’t mean we’re set for a bargain trolley dash any time soon: when you look over the past two years, food and non-alcoholic drink prices still are up an eye-watering 25%.

9:30am Inflation: Energy bills are still a stretch for millions of families Sarah Coles - Head of Personal Finance CPI inflation held steady at 4% in January. Economists had predicted a small rise. Behind the placid headline figure, there was plenty of movement. The £94 hike in the energy price cap in January means that electricity was up 4% on the month and gas up 6.8%. Both are down over the year and energy prices are nowhere near as painful as in the immediate aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine. Prices are down 18% from the peak in January 2023. However, they’re still far higher than before all this started – up 89% since January 2021. Energy bills are still a stretch for millions of families, and separate ONS figures show that more than two in five say it’s difficult to pay these bills.

9:30am Inflation: Petrol prices put upward pressure on inflation Sarah Coles - Head of Personal Finance Petrol prices eased a little – but not as much as they did the same time last year – putting upwards pressure on inflation despite the fact diesel prices are 13.8% lower than this time last year and petrol down 6.4%. Meanwhile second-hand car prices rose slightly during the month for the first time since last May. Elsewhere in the transport sector, the usual annual cheap flight bonanza kicked in at the start of the year. Air fares fell further than the same time a year earlier, offsetting some of the rises elsewhere.

9:30am UK inflation stubborn but less moody Susannah Streeter - Head of Money and Markets Inflation is still acting like an awkward teenager, staying stubborn despite attempts to calm it down, although the moodiness isn’t as bad as expected. The headline rate didn’t shift from 4%, where it crept up to in December. However, there is room for optimism as it is slightly lower than expected with a small nudge upwards forecast. Disinflationary forces are at work in the economy, which should see further drops in the months to come, with the target of 2% within reach this Spring. The uplift in services inflation from 6.4% to 6.5% will continue to be a nagging worry though for Bank of England policymakers. They’ve already flagged concerns about pay growth, which is slowing, but inflation busting pay rises are still the norm. Bank of England policymakers are a very wary lot and will want more evidence that inflation will hug the target of 2% rather than drift upwards again before they are confident about cutting rates. However, given this slightly better than expected reading, the prospect for rate cuts this year is more encouraging. The better-than-expected inflation reading has helped push the FTSE 100 into the green in early trade, with a sigh of relief palpable that cuts are on the horizon.