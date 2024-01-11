Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Steve Clayton
Head of Equity Research
Steve is the Head of our HL Select fund range, using his wealth of experience to craft the overall strategy for the funds. He also provides insightful analysis to clients from a fund manager's perspective, playing a pivotal role in letting clients peek behind the curtain.
Latest content from Steve
December 2023
November 2023
July 2023
CV
Head of HL Select funds
Hargreaves Lansdown
Nov 2014 - Present
Partner
Mirabaud Securities
Apr 2012 - Oct 2014 • 2 yrs 7 mos
Analyst
Mirabaud Securities
Apr 2007 - Dec 2012 • 5 yrs 9 mos