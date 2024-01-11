Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Steve-Clayton-2023

Steve Clayton

Head of Equity Research

Steve is the Head of our HL Select fund range, using his wealth of experience to craft the overall strategy for the funds. He also provides insightful analysis to clients from a fund manager's perspective, playing a pivotal role in letting clients peek behind the curtain.

Covers

Fund investment ideasFund research and insight

Latest content from Steve

CV

Head of HL Select funds

Hargreaves Lansdown

Nov 2014 - Present

Partner

Mirabaud Securities

Apr 2012 - Oct 2014 • 2 yrs 7 mos

Analyst

Mirabaud Securities

Apr 2007 - Dec 2012 • 5 yrs 9 mos