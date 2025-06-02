Most bought Stocks and Shares ISA funds of 2025 so far

2025’s been a rollercoaster of a year for investors so far.

Global stock markets had a steady start to the year. However, after just a month into President Trump’s second term, markets started to wobble off the back of global trade war concerns.

These worries became a reality on 2 April following Trump’s historic ‘Liberation Day’ – announcing a wave of new global tariffs.

A full-blown trade war between the world’s largest two economies in China and the US ensued, sending stock markets tumbling.

A 90-day reprieve came after US debt markets soared and the cost of borrowing for the government sharply increased. Despite the turmoil, Trump’s pushing his spending plans through Congress, sparking further concern among bond investors in the rising pile of US debt.

With this pile expected to grow by more than $3.3tn over the next decade because of Trump’s plans, Moody’s downgraded the US’s credit rating from AAA to AA1. They join the other two main credit rating agencies Fitch and S&P who have previously removed the US’ pristine rating.

With trade talks ongoing, tariff talk seemed to have taken a backseat momentarily. However, this didn’t last long.

This week news broke that the US trade court has deemed Trump’s tariffs illegal. Markets have seemed to have taken this in their stride but all signs point to further volatility in the months ahead.

The key for investors will be to make sure you’re well diversified, and focus on the long term.

Related article How to invest during stock market uncertainty – Plus 3 fund ideas Victoria Hasler Head of Fund Research

With this in mind, here’s which funds HL clients have been buying in their Stocks and Shares ISAs so far this year.

It’s always important to remember that investing is for the long-term. By taking that approach, the day-to-day market ups and downs shouldn’t matter as much.

Over a period of five years or more, investing has a higher chance of positive returns than if you were to put away cash savings. But recent market movements have shown that investments fall as well as rise in value, so you can get back less than you put in.

Where have HL's Stocks and Shares ISA clients put their money in 2025 so far?

The table below shows the most bought actively-managed funds (trying to beat the market) and tracker funds (trying to track the market), by HL's Stocks and Shares ISA investors in 2025 so far.

This is by number of trades (minus any sales).

This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration, but it isn't personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest.

You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice.

How to pick investments for an ISA

If you’re looking for inspiration from our investment research team on where to invest your ISA for 2025, explore our latest ISA investment ideas.

Or you can use our Wealth Shortlist.

It’s designed to help investors build and maintain a well-balanced and diversified portfolio.

We’ve put funds under the microscope to make sure the list only contains the funds that our in-depth analysis shows have the greatest long-term performance potential.

Investing in funds won’t be right for everyone though. Only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your own, and there’s a specific need for that type of investment within your portfolio. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest and be investing for the long-term (five years or more).

It’s also important not to put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading your money and diversifying, gives you access to more opportunities and can reduce risk.

Leave day-to-day investment decisions to the experts

If you’ve got an HL Stocks and Shares ISA and want a team of experts to look after the day-to-day investment decisions, consider a Ready-Made Investment.

You can pick from four ready-made investments, which let you choose how to balance risk and potential returns.

All you’ll need to do is check in on your investment from time to time to make sure it still meets your needs and objectives.

HL Ready-Made Investments are managed by Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd, part of the Hargreaves Lansdown Group.