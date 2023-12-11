Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Matt Taylor

Matthew Taylor

Editor

Matthew is the content editor and strategist within HL's Editorial team and is responsible for our market-leading Investment Times magazine, as well as articles and regular topical feature pages. He first joined HL in 2017, starting out on the Investment Helpdesk before then becoming a senior. The client-facing role helped him understand how our clients tick and put them first for all of our communications.

Covers

Personal financeInvestment ideas

CV

Content Marketing Strategist

Hargreaves Lansdown

July 2022 – Present

Editor

Hargreaves Lansdown

Feb 2020 – July 2022 • 2 yrs 5 mos

Senior Investment Helpdesk Consultant

Hargreaves Lansdown

Mar 2019 – Feb 2020 • 9 mos

Investment Helpdesk Consultant

Hargreaves Lansdown

Dec 2017 – Mar 2019 • 1 yrs 4 mos