Matthew Taylor
Editor
Matthew is the content editor and strategist within HL's Editorial team and is responsible for our market-leading Investment Times magazine, as well as articles and regular topical feature pages. He first joined HL in 2017, starting out on the Investment Helpdesk before then becoming a senior. The client-facing role helped him understand how our clients tick and put them first for all of our communications.
CV
Content Marketing Strategist
Hargreaves Lansdown
July 2022 – Present
Editor
Hargreaves Lansdown
Feb 2020 – July 2022 • 2 yrs 5 mos
Senior Investment Helpdesk Consultant
Hargreaves Lansdown
Mar 2019 – Feb 2020 • 9 mos
Investment Helpdesk Consultant
Hargreaves Lansdown
Dec 2017 – Mar 2019 • 1 yrs 4 mos