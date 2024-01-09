Podcast: Switch your money on

In HL’s flagship podcast, hosts Susannah Streeter and Sarah Coles speak to fund managers and equity analysts to gain insight on what's happening in the world of investments.

How we are juggling pensions, savings and investments: mind the resilience gaps

30 January 2024 - 23 mins
Switch your money on

Scam Shockers: Investment and Pension Traps Exposed

22 January 2024 - 32 mins
Switch your money on

Investment outlook for 2024: navigating investments, pensions, savings, house prices and interest rates

28 December 2023 - 20 mins
Switch your money on

Buy-to-letdown: Unveiling the challenges and pension potential of buy-to-let and alternative income strategies

20 December 2023 - 30 mins
Switch your money on

Autumn Statement: Hunt for cuts

6 December 2023 - 20 mins
Switch your money on

De-construction: Navigating the Investment Landscape of Infrastructure, HS2, and Housebuilding

22 November 2023 - 20 mins
Switch your money on

Any pension questions? Annuities, Triple Lock, Portfolio Ideas, and How Much to Save

6 November 2023 - 20 mins
Switch your money on

Oil be damned: commodity investing, green energy and gold

20 October 2023 - 20 mins
Switch your money on

Home Games: How YouTube, Netflix and the gaming industry are benefiting from the shift to staying in

10 October 2023 - 20 mins
Switch your money on

Self-worth: Pension prospects and financial resilience of the self-employed

27 September 2023 - 20 mins
Switch your money on

Electric dreams: the rise of electric cars

11 September 2023 - 20 mins
Switch your money on

Investing for your family: How to set you and your children up for financial success

29 August 2023 - 20 mins
Switch your money on

Track and yield: How Alphabet, Apple, and Nike are changing the wellness industry

16 August 2023 - 20 mins
Switch your money on

Summer Fayre: Beer, Beyoncé and beats

31 July 2023 - 20 mins
Switch your money on

Bringing up the arrears: mortgage, debt and financial resilience in the cost-of-living crisis

17 July 2023 - 20 mins
Switch your money on

Bricking it: How Rising Interest Rates are Shaking Up the Housing Market

3 July 2023 - 20 mins
Switch your money on

Coming to America: Is the US heading for a recession?

19 June 2023 - 20 mins
Switch your money on

Investing in our future

2 June 2023 - 20 mins
Switch your money on

What’s next for the banking sector in 2023?

22 May 2023 - 20 mins
Switch your money on

Upwardly Mobile: What’s next for mobile technology trends in 2023?

10 May 2023 - 20 mins
Switch your money on
12