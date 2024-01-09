Podcast: Switch your money on
In HL’s flagship podcast, hosts Susannah Streeter and Sarah Coles speak to fund managers and equity analysts to gain insight on what's happening in the world of investments.
How we are juggling pensions, savings and investments: mind the resilience gaps
30 January 2024 - 23 mins
Scam Shockers: Investment and Pension Traps Exposed
22 January 2024 - 32 mins
Investment outlook for 2024: navigating investments, pensions, savings, house prices and interest rates
28 December 2023 - 20 mins
Buy-to-letdown: Unveiling the challenges and pension potential of buy-to-let and alternative income strategies
20 December 2023 - 30 mins
Autumn Statement: Hunt for cuts
6 December 2023 - 20 mins
De-construction: Navigating the Investment Landscape of Infrastructure, HS2, and Housebuilding
22 November 2023 - 20 mins
Any pension questions? Annuities, Triple Lock, Portfolio Ideas, and How Much to Save
6 November 2023 - 20 mins
Oil be damned: commodity investing, green energy and gold
20 October 2023 - 20 mins
Home Games: How YouTube, Netflix and the gaming industry are benefiting from the shift to staying in
10 October 2023 - 20 mins
Self-worth: Pension prospects and financial resilience of the self-employed
27 September 2023 - 20 mins
Electric dreams: the rise of electric cars
11 September 2023 - 20 mins
Investing for your family: How to set you and your children up for financial success
29 August 2023 - 20 mins
Track and yield: How Alphabet, Apple, and Nike are changing the wellness industry
16 August 2023 - 20 mins
Summer Fayre: Beer, Beyoncé and beats
31 July 2023 - 20 mins
Bringing up the arrears: mortgage, debt and financial resilience in the cost-of-living crisis
17 July 2023 - 20 mins
Bricking it: How Rising Interest Rates are Shaking Up the Housing Market
3 July 2023 - 20 mins
Coming to America: Is the US heading for a recession?
19 June 2023 - 20 mins
Investing in our future
2 June 2023 - 20 mins
What’s next for the banking sector in 2023?
22 May 2023 - 20 mins
Upwardly Mobile: What’s next for mobile technology trends in 2023?
10 May 2023 - 20 mins