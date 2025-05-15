Record boom in the HL Cash ISA – how to get great savings rates

April was a record month for inflows into the HL Cash ISA as savers raced to make the most of their tax-free allowances.

This trend echoed in the wider savings market, with £4.2bn moving into Cash ISA over March.

For HL clients, easy-access products are still clear favourites over fixed terms, with 70% of client’s cash going into variable easy-access or limited-access accounts.

However, appetite for fixed savings is rising fast – deposits going into fixed-term Cash ISA products nearly quadrupled in April.

And with more interest rate cuts on the cards, following the Bank of England’s base interest rate cut to 4.25% last week, this trend is likely to continue.

How does the HL Cash ISA work? The HL Cash ISA lets you pick rates from a range of banking partners. You can manage easy access and a range of fixed rates, all through a single online account.

Here’s why we saw a record boom in Cash ISAs, what could be next for Cash ISA rates, and how to get some of the best rates on the market.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure an action is right for you, ask for advice. Remember, ISA and tax rules can change, and benefits depend on individual circumstances.

The impact of Rachel Reeves’ Cash ISA rumours

Earlier this year, savers were spooked by rumours that the Cash ISA allowance could be slashed from £20,000 to just £4,000.

This triggered a surge into Cash ISAs across the market, as savers raced to make the most of their allowance while it lasted.

Savers breathed a sigh of relief when the Spring Statement left the ISA allowance unchanged. But now, they're facing a new challenge –falling interest rates.

Last week interest rates were cut by 0.25% to 4.25% and markets are still expecting at least a couple more to follow. This means rates above 4% could start to disappear.

With more interest rates cuts to come – what can savers do?

Savers who can afford to lock their money away are grabbing top fixed rates quickly before they’re gone.

One of the best ways to do this is through the HL Cash ISA.

With access to a host of smaller competitive banks, HL Cash ISA clients are well placed to make the most of some of the top rates while they still can.

You can choose from a wide range of fixed-rate options – including short-term deals – so you can tailor your savings to your needs.

Although remember that you can’t withdraw from fixed rates until the terms ends. So for money you want quick access to, you can pick easy-access rates and keep them alongside your fixed-rate savings.

The Active Savings service is provided by Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited (company number 8355960). Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 with firm reference 901007 for the issuing of electronic money.

Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Limited and Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited are subsidiaries of Hargreaves Lansdown (company number 2122142).